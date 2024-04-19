The Ultimate Diss Tracks? Taylor Swift Accused of Reigniting Bad Blood Feud With Kim Kardashian on New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department'
Taylor Swift was accused of reigniting her bitter feud with Kim Kardashian this week with two tracks included on her newly released album The Tortured Poets Department, RadarOnline.com can report.
Swift’s new album dropped on Friday. While many of the tracks were allegedly about the 34-year-old superstar’s past relationships with ex-boyfriends Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy, fans believed that at least two of the tracks were about Kardashian and the bad blood between the pair.
According to Swift’s fans, the two tracks about Kardashian were thanK you aIMee and Cassandra. Both tracks appeared on The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology – a second album installment that Swift dropped by surprise just two hours after the initial album was released.
Several listeners noted how the capitalized letters in the first song, thanK you aIMee, spelled out KIM.
The lyrics of thanK you aIMee also hinted that the track could be about Kardashian and the pair’s infamous feud.
“There's a bronze spray-tanned statue of you and a plaque underneath it,” Swift sang in one verse. “That threatens to push me down the stairs, at our school.”
“All that time you were throwin' punches, I was buildin' something,” Swift sang in another verse. “And then she wrote hеadlines/ In the local paper, laughing at each baby step I'd take.”
“And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues/And one day, your kid comes home singin' a song that only us two is gonna know is about you,” Swift concluded the song.
Swift’s second new song, Cassandra, was also rumored to be another diss track about Kardashian and Kardashian’s ex, Kanye West.
Several Swifties rushed to social media after The Tortured Poets Department dropped on Friday morning to connect the dots between thanK you aIMee and Cassandra with Kardashian and West.
“The ultimate f--- you,” one fan wrote. “OMFG thanK you aIMee is about Kim Kardashian. This album is SO unhinged.”
“Kim your day of reckoning is here,” tweeted another. “Welcome to your tape.”
“Cassandra is Taylor and she warned everyone about Kim but no one believed her oh taygod,” a third Swiftie tweeted on Friday. “Taylor is Cassandra. She tried to warn people about Kim/the Kardashians but people wouldn’t believe her.”
“thanK you, aIMee may be about Kim, but Dear Reader, please don’t overlook the fact that Cassandra is a brilliant retelling of how Kanye, Kim, and the extended Kardashian family knew the truth and tried to ruin Taylor’s career anyway,” speculated one more fan. “Stay for the jabs at Yeezus/Sunday Sessions.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Swift’s feud with Kardashian and West first started in 2009 when West stormed the stage at the VMAs shortly after Swift won Best Female Video over Beyoncé.
The feud intensified years later when Kardashian “secretly recorded” a private phone call between Swift and West and then posted the phone call online in July 2016.
“Make no mistake – my career was taken away from me,” Swift told TIME magazine during her 2023 Person of the Year interview in December.
“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar.”