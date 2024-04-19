The Ultimate Diss Tracks? Taylor Swift Accused of Reigniting Bad Blood Feud With Kim Kardashian on New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Taylor Swift was accused of reigniting her bitter feud with Kim Kardashian this week with two tracks included on her newly released album The Tortured Poets Department, RadarOnline.com can report.

Swift’s new album dropped on Friday. While many of the tracks were allegedly about the 34-year-old superstar’s past relationships with ex-boyfriends Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy, fans believed that at least two of the tracks were about Kardashian and the bad blood between the pair.