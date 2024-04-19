WATCH: Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside New York Courthouse Where Donald Trump Is on Trial

According to CNN, the man “walked into the park across the street from the courthouse” and started “throwing flyers into the air” shortly before he doused himself and lit himself on fire.

It is currently unclear why the man lit himself on fire outside the courthouse where ex-President Trump is on trial.