Dismissed: Todd Chrisley's Troubled Son Kyle Scores Victory in Aggravated Assault Case
Todd Chrisley's oldest son won't have to worry about joining his dad behind bars. Kyle Chrisley is off the hook for the alleged knife attack on his boss last year as RadarOnline.com has confirmed the case was dismissed.
A representative for the Smyrna Court Clerk's Office in Tenessee told us that his aggravated assault case was closed on April 9, meaning he's no longer facing his felony charge.
As this outlet reported, Kyle was accused of savagely beating Deven Campbell with a fixed knife inside a Smyrna trucking company's office during a heated dispute over a $36 difference in his paycheck. The Chrisley Knows Best star's son was taken to county jail, where he was booked and released after posting a $3,000 bond.
RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained photos of Campbell's alleged injuries. The images showed two contusions on his forehead, some bruising, and what appeared to be a welt on his head.
Campbell — who worked as Kyle's superior — spoke to us about the March 2023 altercation.
He accused Kyle of punching him without warning, making contact with his head and body before things allegedly took an even wilder turn. Campbell claimed Kyle started beating him with the butt of a fixed knife and threatening, “I’ll f---- kill you, you f---.”
He also said two drivers who saw the commotion broke up the alleged attack.
Campbell claimed he called 911 and locked himself in the office while the men restrained Kyle.
"My head was all bruised up, I was kind of beat up,” he shared, alleging he got a CT scan on his head to make sure he didn't have any internal bleeding. “They had the ambulance come out and just drive me over to the ER because one side of the head was really swollen.”
RadarOnline.com told you — Kyle's arrest came two months after his father and stepmother, Julie Chrisley, began serving their combined 19-year sentences at separate prisons after being convicted of defrauding banks out of $30 million and tax fraud.
The pair recently had an important appeal hearing to fight their convictions.
Campbell told us that weeks before the alleged attack, he changed Kyle's work schedule so he could visit his incarcerated father in Florida. He also noted that Kyle was allegedly briefly suspended after a heated phone exchange with the trucking company’s general manager.
“I don’t know if it was maybe the stress from all the stuff going on with his parents or maybe he just wasn’t in the right head space — I can’t speak to that,” Campbell shared with RadarOnline.com.