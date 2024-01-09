Todd Chrisley's Son Kyle's Alleged Assault Victim Shares Injury Photos
The alleged assault victim of Todd Chrisley’s son, Kyle captured photos of his injuries following the incident. RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained the shocking images of Deven Campbell after he was allegedly beaten by Chrisley.
Campbell, 33, told RadarOnline.com he suffered bumps, bruises, and lacerations to his head and body in March when Chrisley allegedly pummeled him without warning inside a Smyrna trucking company's office during a dispute over a $36 difference in his paycheck.
Campbell was Chrisley's boss.
Campbell claimed he endured an unexpected flurry of punches to his head and body before Chrisley allegedly began whacking him with the butt of a fixed knife while screaming “I’ll f---- kill you, you f—.”
According to Campbell, two drivers saw the commotion and busted into the office to save him. He said he immediately locked his office door and called 911 as Chrisley allegedly continued to threaten him while the two men restrained him.
At one point, Kyle allegedly turned to the men and hollered, “I’ll f---- kill you too,” Campbell told RadarOnline.com.
The photographs show Campbell with two large contusions on his forehead, bruising under his left eye and ear, along with a welt on the left side of the head.
“My head was all bruised up, I was kind of beat up,” said Campbell who claimed he underwent a CT scan of his head to make sure he wasn’t suffering from internal bleeding. “They had the ambulance come out and just drive me over to the ER because one side of the head was really swollen.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kyle was charged with aggravated assault and released on $3,000 bond just two months after his father reported to a Pensacola federal penitentiary to begin serving 12 years after he was convicted of defrauding banks out of $30 million and tax fraud.
Kyle’s stepmom, Julie Chrisley, was sentenced to seven years in a federal prison in Lexington, Kentucky.
Campbell also noted he adjusted Chrisley's schedule weeks before the alleged assault so that he could visit his father in Florida. When Chrisley returned, he allegedly seemed agitated and was briefly suspended after a heated text and telephone exchange with the trucking company’s general manager, Campbell said.
“I don’t know if it was maybe the stress from all the stuff going on with his parents or maybe he just wasn’t in the right head space — I can’t speak to that,” Campbell told RadarOnline.com.
Kyle's defense attorney, Benjamin Lewis, did not respond to requests for comment.