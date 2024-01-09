Todd Chrisley's Son Kyle's Alleged Assault Victim Shares Injury Photos

According to Campbell, two drivers saw the commotion and busted into the office to save him. He said he immediately locked his office door and called 911 as Chrisley allegedly continued to threaten him while the two men restrained him.

At one point, Kyle allegedly turned to the men and hollered, “I’ll f---- kill you too,” Campbell told RadarOnline.com.

The photographs show Campbell with two large contusions on his forehead, bruising under his left eye and ear, along with a welt on the left side of the head.