Todd Chrisley's Troubled Son Kyle Struggling To Find Lawyer In Felony Assault Case
The trouble son of reality star Todd Chrisley made his first appearance in a Tennessee court on aggravated assault charges – but the case was adjourned because he need ‘more time’ to find a lawyer to defend him, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
Kyle Chrisley, 32, was handcuffed on March 13, 2023, after allegedly beating up and threatening to kill his supervisor Deven Campbell with a knife at his truck company job site in Smyrna – about 20 miles southeast of Nashville.
The bombshell arrest occurred just two months after his father and stepmother, Julie Chrisley turned themselves into prison to begin their respective sentences for defrauding banks out of $30 million and committing tax fraud in June 2022.
Kyle showed up at Smyrna Municipal Court and asked Judge Brittany S. Stevens to postpone his arraignment plea because he “needed time” to hire an attorney, Deputy Court Clerk Laura Lowe told RadarOnline.com.
Police have yet to explain what triggered the fight, but Campbell told responding officer that Kyle “assaulted him by striking him multiple times in the face and upper body,” according to the arrest warrant.
“The victim state that the defendant also displayed a fixed blade knife and threatened to kill/stab him,” the warrant states. “I observed injuries to the victims head, neck and hand to include bruises and lacerations.”
Several witnesses vouched for Campbell’s account and Police Spokesperson Heather Kent has refused to reveal the exact name of the job site where the attack occurred.
Kyle, who faces up to was released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center after posting $3,000 bail.
The arrest comes at a bad time for Chrisley, who is facing terroristic threat charges in DeKalb County, Georgia, after allegedly sending a series of threatening text messages to ex-wife Alexus ‘Lexi’ Whilby after their 2019 separation.
On January 17, 2023, his dad, the patriarch of the reality show Chrisley Knows Best reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida to begin serving 12-years behind bars. Julie went to the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky where she will serve a 7-year sentence.
Kyle is expected back in court on June 13, 2023.