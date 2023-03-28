Todd Chrisley's Troubled Son Kyle Struggling To Find Lawyer In Felony Assault Case

The trouble son of reality star Todd Chrisley made his first appearance in a Tennessee court on aggravated assault charges – but the case was adjourned because he need ‘more time’ to find a lawyer to defend him, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

Kyle Chrisley, 32, was handcuffed on March 13, 2023, after allegedly beating up and threatening to kill his supervisor Deven Campbell with a knife at his truck company job site in Smyrna – about 20 miles southeast of Nashville.

The bombshell arrest occurred just two months after his father and stepmother, Julie Chrisley turned themselves into prison to begin their respective sentences for defrauding banks out of $30 million and committing tax fraud in June 2022.