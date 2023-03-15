Kyle Chrisley's Ex-Wife Shocked By Reality Star Scion's Knife Attack Arrest
Kyle Chrisley’s ex-wife was shocked after learning the eldest son of reality star Todd Chrisley was arrested for pulling out a knife during a fight with his work supervisor, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
“What!! Are you serious?” Alexus ‘Lexi’ Whilby said after hearing about the March 13, 2022, fracas inside a Penske Truck Rental shop in Smyrna, Tennessee.
“So, he’s using an actual weapon?!” questioned Whilby, 31. “Why would he even think about doing that? On the job? He has a good heart; he just has a short temper. I’m shocked hearing that he is using a knife.”
Chrisley, 32, was charged with aggravated assault and was released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center after posting a $3,000 bail.
The arrest comes at a bad time for Chrisley, who is facing terroristic threat charges in DeKalb County, Georgia, after allegedly sending a series of threatening text messages to Whilby after their 2019 separation.
"[N]ot before I end you. Im (sp) going to the streets I will get my s--t and take care of this problem with you because if I'm not with you nobody will be. Bye Alexus,” Chrisley wrote, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.
When Whilby asked if he was threatening her life, he replied: "yes: Lexi it was. Goodbye." Whilby told RadarOnline.com the trial is set to kick off this summer.
“I don’t know about his state of mind is right now because I haven’t been with him for about three years now,” she said. “But based on this story, I am definitely sad to hear that he’s gotten to that point.”
Whilby implied that the fame associated with his father’s Chrisley Knows Best television show may have contributed to Chrisley’s downward spiral.
"The fame could have halted his own healing journey regarding his personal issues, it definitely made all of his issues public," she told RadarOnline.com.
The shocking arrest comes just two months after his father and stepmom, Julie Chrisley, reported to their respective federal prisons following their June 2022 conviction for defrauding banks out of $30 million and cheating on their taxes.
As RadarOnline.com report, Todd entered the FPC Pensacola facility in Florida to serve 12 years and Julie landed in Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky to serve 7 years.
Whilby also took a shot at Kyle's now-so-great father who she claims allegedly tried to cajole her into helping him cover-up the fraud scheme.
"I went into my marriage with a great deal of faith and hope to become one big happy family," she told RadarOnline.com.
"Honestly, after I made the decision to exit the toxic environment Kyle was creating, Todd made my life a living hell. When I filed for divorce after years of abuse, I witnessed first hand how he (Todd) handles people who he no longer can manipulate."
Chrisley is due in at the Smyrna Justice Center for his hearing on the felony assault charge on March 20, 2023, which could land him in prison for up to 15 years if he is convicted of a Class C felony.