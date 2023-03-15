Kyle Chrisley's Ex-Wife Shocked By Reality Star Scion's Knife Attack Arrest

When Whilby asked if he was threatening her life, he replied: "yes: Lexi it was. Goodbye." Whilby told RadarOnline.com the trial is set to kick off this summer.

“I don’t know about his state of mind is right now because I haven’t been with him for about three years now,” she said. “But based on this story, I am definitely sad to hear that he’s gotten to that point.”

Whilby implied that the fame associated with his father’s Chrisley Knows Best television show may have contributed to Chrisley’s downward spiral.

"The fame could have halted his own healing journey regarding his personal issues, it definitely made all of his issues public," she told RadarOnline.com.

The shocking arrest comes just two months after his father and stepmom, Julie Chrisley, reported to their respective federal prisons following their June 2022 conviction for defrauding banks out of $30 million and cheating on their taxes.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.