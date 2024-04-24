'This is My Real Life': Lala Kent Breaks Down as She Discusses Backlash From 'Vanderpump Rules' Fans
Bravo star Lala Kent broke down during an interview when asked about hateful comments from fans online, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lala has been scrutinized by Vanderpump Rules fans, who accused her of being two-faced toward castmates Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney.
The expecting mother appeared on Amazon Live to field questions from viewers and dressed in a gray Nike hoodie and baseball cap.
One fan asked the reality star when the final season of the hit Bravo show would be — and Lala had a surprising answer.
Lala — who has been on the show since 2015 — revealed she has not watched the post-Scandoval season. Lala described herself as a "feeler" who had difficulty keeping her opinions to herself.
"I have to be honest with you, I have not been watching," Lala said before explaining, "I feel like I finally found peace. The reunion really shook me up. I'm a feeler, I don't know how to be quiet."
Lala further revealed she was "kind of getting into a darker place this season."
"I stayed off the internet. I know what people are saying and the backlash that I'm getting," the Bravo star added. "It's hard because unfortunately, I don't regret any of the season, but I think it's best that I stay away from it."
Lala additionally noted that she instructed her team not to update her on anything related to Bravo or the current season because she wanted to "enjoy" her second pregnancy.
The Vanderpump Rules star wiped away tears as she added, "This is my real life. I know the show is too but I want to stay in my real life."
Lala's emotions were on full display as she emphasized the importance of staying focused on her "real life."
"This is a really important time in my life and I'll be damned if anyone tarnishes that," Lala said.
The backlash against the longtime cast member kicked off early in the season when Lala and Katie exchanged words over Ariana's ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval. While Lala repeatedly spoke about wanting to be "softer" and more forgiving during confessionals, fans felt she wasn't being loyal to Ariana and Katie.
As the season progressed — and Lala was critical of Ariana's decision to continue living under the same roof as her ex — critics online slammed her for being jealous of Madix's success in the wake of the cheating scandal.
"Lala & Scheana [Shay] are both guilty of being jealous that Ariana’s 'scandal' was bigger than anything they’ve done or experienced on Vanderpump Rules," one X user said of the current season.