Rap Sheet Exposed: Diddy's Lawyers Blow Lid Off Accuser Lil Rod's Criminal Past After Being Hit With $30 Million Lawsuit

Sean "Diddy" Combs' powerful lawyers are dragging music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' disturbing past conviction and legal issues into their $30 million battle in a desperate attempt to show he's an unreliable witness, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, Lil Rod filed a lawsuit against Diddy in February, claiming he "was the victim of constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping and touching of his anus by Mr. Combs" when they worked together on the rapper's 2023 Love Album: Off the Grid album.