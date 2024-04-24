Rap Sheet Exposed: Diddy's Lawyers Blow Lid Off Accuser Lil Rod's Criminal Past After Being Hit With $30 Million Lawsuit
Sean "Diddy" Combs' powerful lawyers are dragging music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' disturbing past conviction and legal issues into their $30 million battle in a desperate attempt to show he's an unreliable witness, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Lil Rod filed a lawsuit against Diddy in February, claiming he "was the victim of constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping and touching of his anus by Mr. Combs" when they worked together on the rapper's 2023 Love Album: Off the Grid album.
He also alleged that he witnessed Diddy engaging in sex crimes, claiming the music mogul paid several high-profile women — including City Girls rapper Yung Miami and 50 Cent's baby mama Daphne Joy — as sex workers. Both ladies denied the allegations.
Diddy's legal eagles have allegedly been working overtime to throw a wrench in Lil Rod's credibility, unearthing the accuser's troubled past with the law.
Lil Rod was hit with domestic assault charges in 2009 and again in 2014, according to documents reviewed by Page Six. He was also allegedly charged with misdemeanor sexual assault in 2005; however, all of the charges were dismissed.
Diddy's team also revealed the music producer was convicted of reckless homicide in 2003, which resulted in his cousin's death.
But Lil Rod's attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, fired back at the accusations, telling Page Six: “I am sure you know that a charge is not a conviction. So, running this story on behalf of [Diddy’s camp] is problematic and calls into question your integrity as a journalist.”
He went on to explain the reckless homicide conviction, claiming it was "typic behavior for a young black boy in Chicago."
"Mr. Jones’ July 2003 reckless homicide occurred when he was 17 years old,” Blackburn shared. “He was driving a vehicle with his cousin in the passenger seat. The police pulled him over, but he was afraid and drove off. It was pretty typical behavior for a young black boy in Chicago when pulled over by the police. As a result, he totaled the vehicle, and his cousin, who was his best friend, died.”
Blackburn also cited that Lil Rod “did not have adequate legal representation” when he pled guilty all those years ago.
- Diddy's Alleged 'Drug Mule' Brendan Paul Charged With Felony Drug Possession One Month After Raids on Embattled Mogul's Homes
- Diddy Scandal: Universal Music Demands to Be Dismissed From Lawsuit Over Alleged 1990 Sexual Assault
- Diddy Documentary: Man Cashing in on 'Diddy Do It' Trademark Hopes to Team Up With 50 Cent or Hulu for Possible Collab
“He has to live with the guilt of the death of his best friend and family member for the rest of his life. But don’t let that stop you from running this story and getting your clicks," he stated, adding, “[Diddy’s] legal team can do nothing to distract from the fact that he will be indicted soon.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In his lawsuit, the music producer also claimed that Diddy allegedly forced him to work in the bathroom while the record executive "walked around naked and showered in a clear glass enclosure.” Besides the accusations of sexual harassment, Lil Rod alleged that he recorded "HUNDREDS of hours of footage and audio recordings of Mr. Combs, his staff, and his guests engaging in serious illegal activity," which he claimed included partying with underage girls and alleged drug use.
Diddy's famed attorney, Shawn Holley, slammed the claims about minors, alleging the women in the photos with the disgraced superstar and his son that Lil Rod included in his legal documents were over the age of 18. She also vowed to fight his allegations in court.
Lil Rod filed his lawsuit weeks before federal agents raided Diddy's homes as part of an investigation into sex trafficking claims.