Diddy Accuser Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones Struggles to Reach $50k Fundraising Goal to Fight Legal Battle Against Troubled Mogul

yung miami served million lawsuit diddy girlfriend houston pool party viral video lil rod lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Diddy is fighting several lawsuits and a federal probe into sex trafficking allegations.

Apr. 9 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Sean "Diddy" Combs' male accuser is far from hitting his $50k goal after setting up a GoFundMe to assist in his legal battle against the embattled mogul. Music producer Rodney "Lil Rod Jones has only collected $3,840 in two months since setting up the donation page on February 5, just weeks before filing a lawsuit against Diddy, which accused the Bad Boy Records founder of sexual harassment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

yung miami served million lawsuit diddy girlfriend houston pool party viral video lil rod lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Lil Rod filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Diddy, outlining several disturbing allegations against the mogul.

Lil Rod made no mention of his allegations that Diddy allegedly subjected him to "unauthorized groping and touching" on the fundraiser page, but he made his intentions to take legal action clear when he titled it, "Help Me Sue Sean 'Diddy' Combs."

While donations came in strong at first, they've seemed to taper off, with the last contribution of $25 rolling in earlier today.

Many donors are wishing Lil Rod good luck with his uphill fight against the music man, whose net worth is estimated at close to $1 billion.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Lil Rod sued Diddy on February 26, claiming he "was the victim of constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping and touching of his anus by Mr. Combs" when they worked together on the rapper's 2023 Love Album: Off the Grid album.

diddy partying
Source: MEGA

Lil Rod also accused Diddy of paying women like Daphne Joy and Yung Miami for alleged sex work.

He also claimed that Diddy allegedly forced him to work in the bathroom while the record executive "walked around naked and showered in a clear glass enclosure.” Besides the accusations of sexual harassment, Lil Rod claimed that he recorded "HUNDREDS of hours of footage and audio recordings of Mr. Combs, his staff, and his guests engaging in serious illegal activity," which he alleged included partying with underage girls and alleged drug use.

One of the most shocking accusations in Lil Rod's lawsuit included the claims that Diddy allegedly paid several famous women to be sex workers, including City Girls rapper Yung Miami and 50 Cent's baby mama Daphne Joy, who both denied the allegations.

diddy spotted with twin daughters topgolf miami
Source: MEGA

Last month, Homeland Security agents raided two of Diddy's properties.

However, Diddy's attorney, Shawn Holley, shot back at the claims about minors, alleging the women in the photos with the disgraced superstar and his son that Lil Rod included in his legal documents were over the age of 18. She also vowed to fight his allegations in court.

"We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them," Holley said.

diddy stevie j tense golf cart ride photos stressed
Source: MEGA

Diddy has denied the allegations against him, vowing to clear his name in court.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Diddy is the center of a federal sex trafficking investigation. The probe came to a head when Homeland Security agents raided his Beverly Hills and Miami properties, in which two of his sons, Justin Combs, 30, and King Combs, 25, were handcuffed and detained but not arrested.

Diddy has denied all the allegations against him and has continued living his best life in Miami as he gears up for possibly the biggest fight of his life.

