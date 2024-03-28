50 Cent Confirms He'll Seek Custody of Son Sire After ‘Disturbing’ Allegations About Ex Daphne Joy

50 Cent is doubling down on his plan to file for custody of the son she shares with Daphne Joy after she was accused of being a sex worker in a bombshell lawsuit connected to Diddy. The rapper tells RadarOnline.com through his representative that Sire is his top priority.

"The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my twelve year old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire. The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time," his rep told us in an exclusive statement on Thursday.