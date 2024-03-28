50 Cent Confirms He'll Seek Custody of Son Sire After ‘Disturbing’ Allegations About Ex Daphne Joy
50 Cent is doubling down on his plan to file for custody of the son she shares with Daphne Joy after she was accused of being a sex worker in a bombshell lawsuit connected to Diddy. The rapper tells RadarOnline.com through his representative that Sire is his top priority.
"The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my twelve year old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire. The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time," his rep told us in an exclusive statement on Thursday.
As this outlet reported, Daphne was named in the $30 million lawsuit that music producer Lil Rod filed against Diddy, in which he claimed Joy was a sex worker hired by the rap mogul. He also named Caresha Romeka Brownlee — AKA "Yung Miami" from the rap group City Girls. Lil Rod alleged that Diddy paid the women a monthly fee to be his sex workers.
50's statement confirms what sources claimed earlier today.
"Given the latest developments and news of Daphne Joy’s involvement in the Diddy lawsuit, 50 is going for sole custody of his son," an insider told Us Weekly.
Daphne denied the allegations, firing off her own statement and threatening to sue Lil Rod.
"I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones' lawsuit," she wrote on Instagram. "The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination."
She also addressed 50 on social media, telling her ex that he's allegedly putting her and his child in danger.
"Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy, and chaos onto people's lives," Daphne wrote on Thursday.
She then went on to accuse the rapper and producer of only seeing Sire 10 times in two years before launching into accusations that 50 allegedly sexually assaulted her. He denied the "baseless" allegations in the statement to RadarOnline.com above.
"Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically assaulting me," Daphne claimed. She went on to say that 50 has "damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time."
50 and the model dated for a short time from 2011 to 2012. The news comes days after two of Diddy's homes were raided by Homeland Security agents in connection to a federal investigation centered around the Bad Boy Records executive and allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and illegal narcotics and firearms.
Diddy has not been charged with any crimes. He has denied all the allegations brought forward by several individuals and vowed to fight to clear his name.