First Jail Photos: Glamorous 'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams Smiles, Looks Upbeat While Serving Time Behind Bars

basketball wives star brittish williams smiles glams up while serving four year prison sentence pp
Source: VH1;@raquelrasha/instagram

Brittish Williams posed in a grey sweatsuit, wearing a watch, sneakers and hoop earrings, keeping her head held high while showing off her glamorous makeup.

By:

Apr. 24 2024, Published 3:19 p.m. ET

Basketball Wives star Brittish Williams appears to be in good spirits and making the most of her time behind bars after being sentenced to four years for multiple fraud felonies.

The former VH1 personality was all smiles in her first photos released after being transferred to a low-security Minnesota prison, RadarOnline.com has learned, posing in a gray sweatsuit.

raquelrasha
Source: @raquelrasha/instagram

Williams also sported a watch, sneakers and hoop earrings, keeping her head held high while showing off her glamorous makeup including a smokey eye and statement red lip with her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail as she stood in front of a rustic backdrop.

"Locked up, Not f***** up🤞🏾 Forever us ❤️ …. literally my right hand ♾️ #inaminute," read the caption shared by Raquel Rasha on Wednesday amid the reality star's incarceration.

As we previously reported, Williams was charged with 15 different fraud-related felonies and pleaded guilty to all, including five counts of misuse of a Social Security number, four counts of bank fraud, three counts of making false statements to the IRS and three counts of wire fraud.

basketball wives star brittish williams smiles glams up while serving four year prison sentence
Source: VH1

Williams was charged with 15 different fraud-related felonies.

Judge Autrey ordered her to pay $564,069 in restitution for her crimes and pandemic fraud schemes.

Among her misdoings, Williams admitted to submitting nine applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans, offering false info about her business income and payroll, as well as her criminal history, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Missouri, which stated that she used the $144k from two approved applications to fund her personal lifestyle.

basketball wives star brittish williams smiles glams up while serving four year prison sentence
Source: VH1

RadarOnline.com previously obtained her FCI Waseca's commissary list which revealed that Williams would still have plenty of beauty products she could purchase while behind bars.

Williams was moved to the low-security facility she now resides in from FTC Oklahoma City last month.

The mom of one was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in January when she failed to turn herself in after being granted an extension on her surrender date so she could spend Christmas with her daughter.

basketball wives star brittish williams smiles glams up while serving four year prison sentence
Source: VH1

RadarOnline.com previously obtained her FCI Waseca's commissary list which revealed that Williams would still have plenty of beauty products she could purchase while behind bars, including hairspray, oil, pomade, and different types of gels.

Mascara, foundations, blush, eyeshadow, and powder are also for sale and inmates can get their hands on brands including Maybelline and Wet N Wild brand, depending on how much they want to spend.

