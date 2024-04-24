House Oversight Chair James Comer 'Fed Up' With Joe Biden Impeachment Inquiry Just Four Months After Its Launch: Report
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer was said to be “fed up” with the GOP’s ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden just four months after the probe was officially launched, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after House Republicans voted to authorize an impeachment inquiry into President Biden in December, congressional sources familiar with the investigation claimed that Comer was “fed up” and “done with” the inquiry.
“Comer is hoping Jesus comes so he can get out,” one GOP lawmaker spilled to CNN on Wednesday. “He is fed up.”
But while Comer was said to be “fed up” with the stalled impeachment inquiry into President Biden, he insisted in a statement to CNN that “the impeachment inquiry is ongoing and impeachment is 100 percent still on the table.”
“I don’t even want to talk to you,” the struggling GOP House Rep. told the outlet when the outlet pressed about the deteriorating Biden inquiry.
“If you don’t think they were influence-peddling, there’s nothing to say,” Comer added. “My God.”
Meanwhile, Comer recently came under fire from congressional colleagues on both sides of the political aisle over the seemingly failed impeachment inquiry into the current president.
GOP House Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who also serves on the House Oversight Committee, complained that her Republican colleagues did not do more immediately after the inquiry was officially passed back in December.
“I feel like this was slow rolled,” Luna lamented this week, “and it’s been very frustrating for me as a new member because I feel like there’s way more that we could have done.”
“It just hasn’t been done in a timely fashion,” she added.
Two additional House Republicans appeared to admit that there was not enough evidence to impeach President Biden despite the already four-month-long impeachment probe.
“I think early on, the most important thing to do is to let the evidence lead the investigation,” one GOP lawmaker told CNN. “And I think some of the earlier statements got a little more aspirational than the evidence really allowed.”
“He seemed to think he had a lot of stuff that just seemed to indicate some things that needed to be investigated,” another said regarding Comer’s investigation. “I don’t know what happened.”
GOP House Rep. Jared Moskowitz and Democratic House Rep. Jamie Raskin recently challenged Comer to introduce an impeachment vote against President Biden. Comer refused.
“It’s April,” Republican Congressman Nick LaLota said regarding the impeachment matter. “There’s an election seven months from now.”
“It would be wise for folks to pump the brakes on the legal accusations being made against the two major-party candidates,” he continued, “and I think we’re close enough to the election to allow the people to decide the future.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy introduced the impeachment inquiry into President Biden shortly before he was ousted from the speakership role in September 2023.
Flash forward to December 2023, and House Republicans officially authorized the impeachment inquiry.
“We are very pleased with the vote today,” Comer told reporters four months before his investigation fell apart. “I think that sent a message loud and clear to the White House.”