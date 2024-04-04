L'Oréal and Maybelline! 'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams Allowed to Glam Up While Serving Four-Year Prison Sentence

Brittish Williams' beauty regimen won't suffer while she's behind bars. The Basketball Wives star has plenty of toiletry and personal products to stay glam as she awaits her 2027 release from the Minnesota prison where she's serving her four-year sentence. RadarOnline.com has obtained her FCI Waseca's commissary list, detailing which items are available to purchase for the TV personality-turned-inmate to maintain her appearance.

Source: @BRITTISHWILLIAMS/INSTAGRAM Williams is serving four years after pleading guilty to 15 felony charges.

As this outlet reported, the ex-VH1 star was moved to the low-security facility from FTC Oklahoma City last month after pleading guilty to 15 felony charges. Williams, 34, isn't scheduled to be released until June 2027, so she's relying on these bathroom products to help get her through her sentence.

The former reality diva has a ton of options when it comes to hair care. Williams can pick from name brands like Dove, Suave, L'Oréal, Pantene, and Tresemme for shampoo and condition — but it'll cost her. Sauve comes in at the cheapest at $2.95, with Pantene being the priciest at $10.05. Hairspray, oil, pomade, and different types of gels are also listed, as is "frizz killer," which is interesting, considering it's prison.

Source: @BRITTISHWILLIAMS/INSTAGRAM Williams was recently transferred to a low-security Minnesota prison.

While we're talking shower time, Williams can lather up with Olay, Suave, and Dial body wash, among others. If she wants a shower puff, it'll cost her $1.30. Deodorant-wise, she's restricted to Secret Solid, Dove, and Suave, unless she goes all-natural. When it comes to her mouth, Williams is now a Colgate girly all the way — as it's the only toothpaste brand available via commissary.

She has plenty of choices for lotions from cocoa butter to St. Ives and Olay moisturizer and face wash to keep her clear complexion. The ex-Basketball Wives star might have to control herself with the makeup purchases, as those products are the most expensive on the list. Williams can buy mascara, foundations, blush, eyeshadow, and power, but if she wants a familiar brand, the price difference is insane.

Source: MEGA The reality star isn't scheduled for release until 2027.

Wet N Wild mascara is listed at $4 while a Maybelline tube is almost $13! Maybelline powder — which only comes in two colors — is $11.50 while the foundation is under $8. Eyeshadow is $17, and we're hoping that includes several colors, but the commissary list doesn't specify. Williams better get used to her options as she isn't scheduled to be released until June 2027.

The mom of one was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in January when she failed to turn herself in after the judge extended her surrender date so she could spend Christmas with her daughter. RadarOnline.com told you first — Williams was a no-show on the day she was due to surrender herself into federal prison, forcing the U.S. Marshals to get involved.

They arrested her in February. Williams was sentenced in October 2023 to four years after pleading guilty to several felony charges, including five counts of misuse of a Social Security number, four counts of bank fraud, three counts of making false statements to the IRS, and three counts of wire fraud. Besides her prison sentence, she was ordered to repay $564,069 in restitution and got five years of supervised release.

