'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams Remanded to Custody Of U.S. Marshal to Begin 4-Year Prison Sentence After Losing Plea to Postpone Surrender Date

Source: @BRITTISHWILLIAMS/INSTAGRAM

The reality star is appealing her sentence.

By:

Feb. 21 2024, Published 10:49 a.m. ET

Basketball Wives star Brittish Williams’ bond was revoked, and she was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal to start her 4-year prison sentence — despite her attempt to push back the check-in date.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, this week, a hearing was held in Williams’ federal criminal case.

Source: @BRITTISHWILLIAMS/INSTAGRAM

Brittish apologized in court for missing her check-in date.

On October 24, 2023, the reality star was sentenced to 48 months in prison for bank and wire fraud. Williams was also ordered to pay $564k in restitution.

The court initially ordered to surrender on December 11.

However, a couple of weeks before her check-in date, Williams pleaded with the court to give her a couple of extra weeks to spend Christmas with her daughter.

In addition, she said her mom agreed to take care of her daughter while she was gone and needed to quickly find them a home.

The judge agreed to move the check-in date to January 3.

Source: VH1

Williams won't be filming 'Basketball Wives' anytime soon.

The day before her check-in, Williams filed a motion demanding her 48-month sentence be reduced to 32 months. Williams previously accused the judge of throwing the book at her because she’s a celebrity.

In her motion, she claimed the judge failed to properly calculate the sentence and did not consider certain factors.

Source: @BRITTISHWILLIAMS/INSTAGRAM

Williams' daughter will be raised by her mom while she's locked up.

Williams failed to check in to prison on January 3. The day after she was supposed to surrender to prison officials, Williams filed a motion to extend her surrender date despite already having missed the court-ordered date.

Williams’ lawyer said the reality star had been “unable to report as ordered.” The attorney asked that the surrender date be postponed until a decision was made on Williams’ motion to reduce her sentence.

The reality star will be serving her time at FPC Alderson in West Virginia — 9 hours from her family in St. Louis.

In her motion, the entertainer said pushing her surrender date would eliminate the need for her to be transported from West Virginia to St. Louis for court hearings on her motion to reduce.

Source: @BRITTISHWILLIAMS/INSTAGRAM

Williams will be serving her time in a West Virginia prison.

Prosecutors opposed the request. The government said the 4-year sentence was appropriate.

They said, “even if Williams did qualify for a potential reduction, the Government would oppose relief because she failed to report to the Bureau of Prisons as directed and she already received a more than generous disposition by way of the dismissal of counts carrying six years of consecutive mandatory minimums at the time of the original sentencing.”

Source: @BRITTISHWILLIAMS/INSTAGRAM

Williams believes she was sentenced harshly because she's famous.

Williams was arrested on January 12 and was held in custody until the hearing this week. At the hearing, the judge revoked her bond and remanded her to prison to begin her sentence. She has yet to be processed into the West Virginia prison.

In court, Williams apologized for not surrendering on time.

