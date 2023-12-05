Your tip
'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams Pleads for Prison Surrender Date to Be Pushed, Wants One Last Christmas With 5-Year-Old

Source: @BRITTISHWILLIAMS/INSTAGRAM

The reality star is appealing her sentence.

Dec. 5 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Basketball Wives star Brittish Williams pleaded with a judge to push back the date she has to check in to prison to allow her to spend one last holiday with her daughter.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the reality star’s scheduled surrender date is December 11, 2023.

Source: @BRITTISHWILLIAMS/INSTAGRAM

The reality star accused the judge of being biased against her.

In October, Williams was sentenced to 4 years in prison over tax fraud, bank fraud, and insurance fraud. She was ordered to pay $564k in restitution.

Before sentencing, Williams pleaded guilty to 15 felonies, including five counts of misuse of a Social Security number, four counts of bank fraud, three counts of making false statements to the IRS, and three counts of wire fraud.

Source: @BRITTISHWILLIAMS/INSTAGRAM

The 'Basketball Wives' star says the judge was harsh on her because she's famous.

In her new motion, Williams said she is the “sole caregiver for her five-year-old daughter.” She said she needs time to help her child deal with the “upcoming transition” of her going to prison.

Williams said her mother will be taking custody of her daughter while she’s in prison. She said she needed to find her mom a suitable home to live in.

Source: @BRITTISHWILLIAMS/INSTAGRAM

Williams' mom will be taking custody of her daughter while she's locked up.

“Ms. Williams and her mother have been working to find the necessary place. They believe that she will be able to move in by the end of December. A little more time is needed to get a suitable living space for them. They have been working on it. They will not need more than a 30-day extension to get all of these issues finalized,” her lawyer said.

Lastly, Williams said her 5-year-old “desperately” wants to spend Christmas with her. Her lawyer said it would “mean a great deal for them to have that time together.”

Williams proposed a new check-in date of January 11. The judge has yet to rule.

Prosecutors accused Williams of having misused social security numbers and providing false statements to the IRS.

Source: VH1

Williams will have to pay restitution after she leaves prison.

As part of her plea deal, Williams admitted she failed to report portions of her income on tax returns filed between 2017 and 2019.

In addition, she copped to falsely claiming relatives as dependents and using Social Security numbers not assigned to her to open accounts with credit card companies and banks.

As we first reported, Williams was furious with the sentence and filed an appeal. She claimed the judge threw the book at her due to her being famous.

She asked the higher court to review the decision in hopes they would reduce her time behind bars.

