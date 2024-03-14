Prison Food Revealed: What 'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams' is Eating While in Oklahoma Lockup

Long gone are the days of champagne and caviar. Former Basketball Wives LA star Brittish Williams' diet has been reduced to prison food now that she's at FTC Oklahoma City, and only RadarOnline.com can reveal what the embattled reality star has been eating during her new life in lockup.

As this outlet reported, Williams was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in January when she failed to turn herself in after the judge extended her surrender date.