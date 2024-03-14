Prison Food Revealed: What 'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams' is Eating While in Oklahoma Lockup
Long gone are the days of champagne and caviar. Former Basketball Wives LA star Brittish Williams' diet has been reduced to prison food now that she's at FTC Oklahoma City, and only RadarOnline.com can reveal what the embattled reality star has been eating during her new life in lockup.
As this outlet reported, Williams was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in January when she failed to turn herself in after the judge extended her surrender date.
RadarOnline.com has obtained the Federal Bureau of Prisons meal schedule, revealing what the embattled reality star has been chowing down on for breakfast, lunch, and dinner this week in prison.
Williams' facility rotates between hot grits, oatmeal, and Bran Flakes for continental breakfast Monday through Sunday, but whole wheat bread, jelly, skim milk, and coffee are always on the menu.
Williams and her prison pals get oven-brown potatoes and biscuits as additional sides on Mondays. Pancakes appear on the menu every Wednesday — and on Fridays, they get french toast.
She kicked this week off with various lunches, including beef tacos, a chicken patty sandwich, a hamburger, baked chicken, and baked fish.
Williams' dinners were a Sunday roast beef, meatballs with pasta, a steak, black bean soup, chicken fajitas, and fried rice. Saturday's dinner will be vegetable soup, chicken salad, a baked potato, and hummus. Of course, if the VH1 star has turned vegetarian, she has meatless options like soy taco salad, tofu fajitas, tofu fried rice, and more.
Williams, 34, isn't scheduled to be released until June 2027 so she better get used to her new food.
RadarOnline.com told you first — the reality star was a no-show on the day she was due to surrender herself into federal prison.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- 'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams Rings in 34th Birthday Days Before Scheduled Prison Surrender
- 'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams Remanded to Custody Of U.S. Marshal to Begin 4-Year Prison Sentence After Losing Plea to Postpone Surrender Date
- 'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams Failed to Check into Prison on Time as She Makes Last Minute Plea to Reduce Sentence
The U.S. Marshals got involved and arrested her in February. Williams — who also starred in Marriage Boot Camp — was sentenced in October 2023 to four years in prison after pleading guilty to 15 felony charges, including five counts of misuse of a Social Security number, four counts of bank fraud, three counts of making false statements to the IRS, and three counts of wire fraud.
Besides her prison sentence, Williams was ordered to repay $564,069 in restitution and got five years of supervised release.
Williams' 2023 surrender date was moved after her legal team successfully asked the judge for an extension so she could spend Christmas with her 5-year-old daughter. She was scheduled to turn herself over to authorities at Federal Prison Camp Alderson in West Virginia on January 3, 2024 — but that didn't happen.
Her attorney, Michael Thompson, claimed it was a “miscommunication” with her legal team — but the judge didn't care. Williams' bond was revoked and she was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals.
She's now stationed at FTC Oklahoma City with 1,441 inmates. It likely won't be her home for the next four years of her sentence as it appears to be a transfer station where prisoners wait in limbo until they are assigned a new facility.