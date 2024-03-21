Ramen and Hot Cheetos: 'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams' Prison Snacks Revealed After Minnesota Transfer

Gone are the days of private chefs and pricey restaurants for Brittish Williams. The Basketball Wives LA star will now spend her hard-earned cash on junk food like ramen, hot Cheetos, and vanilla pudding from her jail cell, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

Williams was recently moved from FTC Oklahoma City to Waseca FCI in Minnesota, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, and now, RadarOnline.com can reveal what she can buy while serving her four-year sentence after pleading guilty to 15 felony charges.