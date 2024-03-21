Ramen and Hot Cheetos: 'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams' Prison Snacks Revealed After Minnesota Transfer
Gone are the days of private chefs and pricey restaurants for Brittish Williams. The Basketball Wives LA star will now spend her hard-earned cash on junk food like ramen, hot Cheetos, and vanilla pudding from her jail cell, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.
Williams was recently moved from FTC Oklahoma City to Waseca FCI in Minnesota, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, and now, RadarOnline.com can reveal what she can buy while serving her four-year sentence after pleading guilty to 15 felony charges.
Williams will have a variety of savory bites, sweets, and drinks to pick from. Snack-wise she has plenty of options, including several types of ramen noodles, Gardettos, vanilla pudding, Rice Krispies, trail mix, and granola bars. Lucky for her, the MN facility has some of the most popular chips for purchase.
Nacho Doritos, hot Cheetos, cheddar or sour cream, onion rings, and tortilla chips are on her prison's commissary list.
Peanut M&Ms, Skittles, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Swedish fish, Snickers, and Twizzlers also made the cut. If Williams or any of her prison pals don't want to eat cafeteria food for breakfast, lunch, or dinner they can buy items like Raisin Bran, Honey Nut Cheerios, beef sausage, potatoes, refried beans, pepperoni slices, and graham crackers to snack on.
Some questionable items listed include Spam, imitation crab, and salmon flakes.
Beverages are essential for washing down all that food. According to Williams' commissary list, the former reality star can purchase horchata, tea bags, coffee, cappuccinos, hot chocolate, Gatorade, and creamer. Sodas don't appear on the menu.
She better get used to her snack options as Williams, 34, isn't scheduled to be released until June 2027.
As this outlet reported, Williams was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in January when she failed to turn herself in after the judge extended her surrender date.
RadarOnline.com told you first — the Basketball Wives alum was a no-show on the day she was due to surrender herself into federal prison.
The U.S. Marshals got involved and arrested her in February. Williams — who also starred in Marriage Boot Camp — was sentenced in October 2023 to four years after pleading guilty to several felony charges, including five counts of misuse of a Social Security number, four counts of bank fraud, three counts of making false statements to the IRS, and three counts of wire fraud.
Besides her prison sentence, Williams was ordered to repay $564,069 in restitution and got five years of supervised release.
Williams' 2023 surrender date was moved after her legal team successfully asked the judge for an extension so she could spend Christmas with her 5-year-old daughter. She was scheduled to turn herself in at Federal Prison Camp Alderson in West Virginia on January 3, 2024 — but that didn't happen.
Her attorney, Michael Thompson, claimed it was a “miscommunication” with her legal team — but the judge didn't care. Williams' bond was revoked and she was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals.
She immediately went to FTC Oklahoma City, a transfer station, before being sent to FCI Waseca, which will likely be her home for the next four years.