Ex-'Vanderpump Rules' Star Faith Stowers Feared Lala Kent Would 'Disfigure' Her in Knife Incident, Claims She Was Fired After Threatening to Call Police

By:

Apr. 5 2024, Published 1:45 p.m. ET



Vanderpump Rules alum Faith Stowers is telling all about the terrifying incident when Lala Kent allegedly came after her with a knife. In her bombshell lawsuit obtained by RadarOnline.com against Bravo and NBCUniversal, Stowers claimed she was scared that Kent would "stab, slice, or disfigure her," adding she was reportedly warned to "get along" with Lala — or else.

Faith sued Bravo and NBCUniversal over alleged discrimination and retaliation on Friday.

We broke the story — Stowers sued Bravo and NBCUniversal over alleged discrimination and retaliation. In the documents, she alleged she was "violently assaulted" by Kent, sharing intense details about the altercation.

According to Stowers, she and Kent were in SUR's dining room "arguing over Stowers's disclosure of something Kent believed was said in confidence."

"Kent became severely agitated, losing all self-control and hurling barbs at Stowers. Stowers and Kent retreated to a backroom, with Kent still screaming. With the cameras rolling, Kent grabbed a knife from a nearby counter and began brandishing it at Stowers, holding it to her neck and threatening to 'cut a b----,'" the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Friday read.

Faith claimed Kent "completely lost control" and was "wielding" the knife.

Stowers claimed she looked into Kent's eyes while she was allegedly "wielding" the knife and could see her costar "was deadly serious" and had "completely lost control." Stowers claimed it was then that she realized she was "in actual danger," alleging she feared that Kent "would stab, slice, or disfigure her."

Stowers claimed that she felt she'd be "stereotyped due to her race" or "blamed for the events" if she attempted to disarm Kent and protect herself. Stowers said she was "deeply shaken" over the alleged incident and reported it to NBC and Evolution.

When she "expressed her intention to involve law enforcement," Stowers claimed NBC and Evolution "began the cover-up almost immediately."

Faith claimed she was warned to "get along" with Lala - or else.

In her suit, Stowers said the show's executive producer, Bill Langworthy, allegedly called to "discourage her from involving the police or escalating the situation by speaking to the media." She claimed he "downplayed" the alleged events' "significance" and "strongly implied" that speaking out would come with "severe career ramifications."

Stowers claimed the next day she was informed "she would be terminated if she could not find a way to 'get along' with Kent."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kent's attorney and Bravo for comment.

Stowers is suing for several things, including alleged discrimination, hostile work environment, wrongful termination, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and more.

Stowers claimed as the "only black cast member" on Vanderpump Rules, she was "driven out by a vicious campaign of racist harassment and retaliation," citing alleged racism from former costars Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, and Brittany Cartwright.

Stowers is suing for several things, including alleged discrimination, hostile work environment, wrongful termination, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and more. She's demanding unspecified damages.

Stowers' powerhouse lawyers, Mark Geragos and Bryan Freedman tell RadarOnline.com, “NBC and Evolution clearly believe that workplace safety rules, employment laws, and basic decency do not apply to those in reality TV. Vicious assaults, racist harassment, and impugning the service of veterans are apparently acceptable to NBC and Evolution for the sake of ratings. Faith did not know what kind of cesspool she had found herself in and reported this unlawful behavior to her superiors. In response, she was demoted to ‘volunteer’ and stripped of her already meager compensation.”

