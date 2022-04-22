'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Faith Stowers 'Not Planning To Sue' Lala Kent Over Knife Attack
Vanderpump Rules alum Faith Stowers is "not planning to sue" Lala Kent over an alleged knife attack that was reportedly kept out of the show. The rumor mill began turning when Screenrant reported that Faith — who was on the Bravo reality series from 2015 to 2017 — is "in the beginning stages of legal action" against Lala.
But Radar is told that's simply not true.
A friend of Faith's detailed the alleged knife incident, telling Screenrant that “LaLa Kent pulled a knife on Faith while saying the words 'I’ll cut a b----' in the middle of a heated argument in SUR Restaurant during filming of season 4 [of] Vanderpump Rules," it reads.
The statement also claims that several powerful people prevented Faith from taking legal action, and the network never aired the footage in hopes the issue would go away.
"The production company Evolution and Lisa Vanderpump discouraged Stowers from taking the necessary legal action," the statement alleges. "NBC Universal and the Bravo network did not allow the scene to air...in hopes of burying [the] consequences."
Radar is told this accusation is also not accurate.
When it comes to Faith's alleged beef with Lala, sources tell us the two are actually “good friends" and “no legal action that can be taken” since the alleged altercation happened 7 years ago.
Fired Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder was the one who blew the lid off the knife incident while appearing on The Bitch Bible podcast. Not only did Stassi confirm the incident happened, but she said it was caught on camera.
“OH, Lala pulled a knife out on [Faith], on camera this season except they didn’t air that," she laughed.
Lala wasn't the only Vanderpump Rules cast member that Faith had issues with while on the show. Stassi and Kristen Doute were fired in 2020 after Faith exposed an incident in which the duo called the cops on her because she looked like a Black woman who was wanted for robbery.
She also claimed that Jax Taylor refused to film with her, and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, once hurled a racist slur at her. Brittany fiercely shot down those accusations.
Radar has reached out to Faith for comment. So far, no word back.