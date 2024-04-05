Ex-'Vanderpump Rules' Star Faith Stowers Accuses Bravo Producers of Pressuring Her to 'Get Intimate' With Lala Kent After Admitting Crush
Faith Stowers had a secret crush on Lala Kent during Season 4 of Vanderpump Rules. RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained the ex-reality star's lawsuit against Bravo and NBCUniversal, in which she admitted to confiding in a producer that she "developed feelings" for Kent, claiming they "pressured" the girls to "get intimate" and "touch each other" on camera during a cast trip.
We broke the story — Stowers sued Bravo and NBCUniversal over alleged discrimination and retaliation on Friday. She also claimed that she suffered sexual harassment and physical violence as the "only black cast member."
In the lawsuit, Stowers described having a crush on Kent, and the trip where she was allegedly encouraged to get sexual with her.
"Stowers’s experience on Vanderpump Rules during Season 4 included sexual harassment and physical violence," the legal documents read. "When Stowers confided in a producer that she had developed feelings for Kent, production seemed gleeful to make the dynamic as awkward and uncomfortable as possible."
"For the cast trip to Hawaii, production arranged for Kent and Stowers to stay in a room with a single bed. Moreover, production pressured Kent and Stowers to ‘get intimate’ and "touch each other sensually on camera," she stated.
Stowers said the experience was "greatly distressing," later detailing how Kent allegedly threatened her with a knife during a separate incident. According to the former Vanderpump Rules star, she was "violently assaulted" by Kent when Lala became "severely agitated, losing all self-control" during an alleged argument at SUR.
"With the cameras rolling, Kent grabbed a knife from a nearby counter and began brandishing it at Stowers, holding it to her neck and threatening to 'cut a b----,'" Stowers claimed in the suit. RadarOnline.com told you — Stowers felt like she was "in actual danger," alleging she feared that Kent "would stab, slice, or disfigure her."
Stowers said she was "deeply shaken" over the alleged incident and reported it to NBC and Evolution, who she claimed "began the cover-up almost immediately" when she "expressed her intention to involve law enforcement."
She alleged she received a call from an executive producer to "discourage her from involving the police or escalating the situation by speaking to the media." Stowers claimed the EP "downplayed" the alleged events' "significance" and "strongly implied" that speaking out would come with "severe career ramifications."
She also alleged that she was warned "she would be terminated if she could not find a way to 'get along' with Kent."
RadarOnline.com reached out to Kent's lawyer and Bravo for comment.
Stowers is suing for several things, including alleged discrimination, hostile work environment, wrongful termination, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and more. She's demanding unspecified damages.
Stowers' powerhouse lawyers, Mark Geragos and Bryan Freedman tell RadarOnline.com, “NBC and Evolution clearly believe that workplace safety rules, employment laws, and basic decency do not apply to those in reality TV. Vicious assaults, racist harassment, and impugning the service of veterans are apparently acceptable to NBC and Evolution for the sake of ratings. Faith did not know what kind of cesspool she had found herself in and reported this unlawful behavior to her superiors. In response, she was demoted to ‘volunteer’ and stripped of her already meager compensation.”