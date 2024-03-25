'Excited for a New Chapter': Ariana Madix Snags $1.6M LA Home Despite Ongoing Post-Split Real Estate Battle with Ex Tom Sandoval
Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix recently purchased a nearly $2 million home in Los Angeles amid her ongoing real estate battle with ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come one year after Madix and Sandoval split in March 2023 following his affair with co-star Raquel Leviss, Madix snagged a $1.6 million home in the Hollywood Hills.
The mid-century modern house, which was originally built in 1962, was fully renovated before the sale in March, according to Page Six.
The $1.6 million Hollywood Hills home also reportedly features three bedrooms and two bathrooms with a modern open floor plan, while the main level connects the living room, dining room, and a kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and brass hardware.
The upper level of the home was said to boast a spacious primary suite with a modern bathroom, sitting area, and stunning views of LA – including the iconic Hollywood sign.
“Ariana has fallen in love with this home and is excited for a new chapter,” one source close to the Vanderpump Rules star said.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Madix, 38, had been living in a $2 million house with her cheating ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval, 41, following their split in March 2023.
The couple, who dated for nine years, continued to cohabitate even after Sandoval’s involvement in a months-long affair with Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel – now Rachel – Leviss came to light.
Despite the split, Madix and Sandoval lived together in the Valley Village house they purchased together in 2019.
While Sandoval aimed to buy Madix out of their shared residence, Madix filed a lawsuit in January 2024 to force the sale of the home.
Sandoval rejected the request through legal filings in February. The matter remains unresolved in court.
Madix reportedly pleaded with a judge to force the sale of the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home in Valley Village and to have the proceeds from the sale of the home divided fairly between her and Sandoval.
The Vanderpump Rules star also did not want "division in kind” – which meant that one of them would be allowed to keep ownership of the home while the other would sell their ownership to a third party.
Madix requested that they both be ordered to sell their interest in the property at the same time.
While Madix and Sandoval bought the Valley Village property together for $2 million in 2019, the price has since skyrocketed to an estimated $2.7 million – meaning the former couple could get an impressive return if they agree sell.
Meanwhile, Sandoval demanded last month that Madix repay him a $90,000 loan before he even thinks about agreeing to the sale of their Valley Village property.
According to legal documents, Sandoval alleged that he provided a loan to Madix and is now demanding repayment before any sale of the house takes place.
Sandoval also insisted that there was a lien on the property directly associated with the alleged loan – which, in turn, created a hold on any sale until the financial matter was resolved.