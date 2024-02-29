Ariana Madix 'Knew' About Scandoval and Plot Saved Her From 'Chopping Block,' Raquel Leviss Charges in Explosive Lawsuit

Ariana Madix was allegedly aware of her boyfriend Tom Sandoval's affair months before the news of Scandoval broke — and so was the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast, at least, according to Raquel Leviss. RadarOnline.com obtained Leviss' explosive lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Thursday against Madix and Sandoval.

In the documents, she claimed Madix "knew about it [the affair] as early as Fall of 2022" and "desperately" needed the plot twist because she was allegedly "on the chopping block."