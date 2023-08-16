Raquel Leviss Says Tom Sandoval Recorded 'Intimate' FaceTime Video 'Without My Consent' Before Ariana Madix Found it on His Phone
Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss revealed former friend Ariana Madix sent an aggrieved text stating "you're dead to me" after stumbling upon an "intimate" video that she claims Tom Sandoval recorded without her consent, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Bravo personality said she felt a rush of emotions upon getting the message, detailing how Madix discovered their affair before it was exposed to the world in her first official tell-all since the scandal.
As for how graphic the clip was, Raquel admitted, "It's not something that I would ever want my grandma to see."
Levis recalled to that unsettling experience while chatting with fellow reality star Bethenny Frankel on the August 16 episode of the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast.
"So you're FaceTiming Tom, you're in New York and Tom is in LA and you're masturbating, and he's recording you, and you don't know you’re being recorded?" the Real Housewives alum inquired, which Leviss confirmed.
The reality star said she was in New York at the time doing press for Season 10 when she got the inclination to FaceTime Sandoval on March 1.
"I decided to be adventurous and look at the adult section on the TV, and Tom and I FaceTimed a lot, so it turned into something more of an intimate FaceTime. I expected to have privacy in that moment, so that happened," she confessed, claiming one thing led to another. It wasn't until later that she discovered Sandoval allegedly recorded the session.
Madix was outraged when she found the video later that night, sending it straight to Leviss with a clear message.
"That's how I knew that she knew," Leviss said. "And then also that's how I found out I had been recorded without my consent, so of course all of these emotions came flooding over me."
Leviss said she feared the video was "going to be leaked," and it compelled her to tell Madix the truth about their dalliance.
After their affair was exposed, Leviss sent out cease and desist letters to several of her former friends demanding they delete the recording.
Leviss explained that she spent time at a mental health facility to reevaluate her decision to choose men who are unavailable, also hinting at her potential show return down the line.
"You mentioned something about the addiction of doing reality TV and the way that they always dangle that carrot in front of you, like, 'Well, you need to tell your side of the story otherwise it's gonna be written for you.' And that's terrifying," Leviss said. "So I almost went back, I know just because of that."
As we previously reported, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Leviss planned to share her story once she completed her stay at the mental health treatment facility.
"She is a young woman that is and has been remorseful for her actions and has APOLOGIZED REPEATEDLY," one well-placed source shared. "Her treatment is helping her learn the basis of her decision and to grow from her mistakes with the hope of making better choices and becoming a better person."