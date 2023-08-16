Raquel Leviss Says Tom Sandoval Recorded 'Intimate' FaceTime Video 'Without My Consent' Before Ariana Madix Found it on His Phone

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss revealed former friend Ariana Madix sent an aggrieved text stating "you're dead to me" after stumbling upon an "intimate" video that she claims Tom Sandoval recorded without her consent, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Bravo personality said she felt a rush of emotions upon getting the message, detailing how Madix discovered their affair before it was exposed to the world in her first official tell-all since the scandal.