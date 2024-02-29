'Revenge Porn': Ex-'Vanderpump Rules' Star Raquel Leviss Sues Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Over Scandoval

Raquel Leviss has filed a lawsuit against her ex, Tom Sandoval , and his former girlfriend, Ariana Madix , over the affair that rocked the world last year known as "Scandoval." In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com , Leviss — who now goes by her birth name, Rachel — is suing for revenge porn, eavesdropping, and invasion of privacy.

“‘Scandoval’ captured the public’s attention in a massive way, went completely viral, and injected new life into Vanderpump Rules,” the ex-reality star's suit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday read.

“It also caused mayhem in Leviss’s life, culminating in months-long in-patient treatment at a mental health facility and her departure from the show. Fomented by Bravo and Evolution in conjunction with the cast, Leviss was subjected to a public skewering with little precedent and became, without exaggeration, one of the most hated women in America," she continued.