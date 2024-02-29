'Revenge Porn': Ex-'Vanderpump Rules' Star Raquel Leviss Sues Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Over Scandoval
Raquel Leviss has filed a lawsuit against her ex, Tom Sandoval, and his former girlfriend, Ariana Madix, over the affair that rocked the world last year known as "Scandoval." In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Leviss — who now goes by her birth name, Rachel — is suing for revenge porn, eavesdropping, and invasion of privacy.
“‘Scandoval’ captured the public’s attention in a massive way, went completely viral, and injected new life into Vanderpump Rules,” the ex-reality star's suit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday read.
“It also caused mayhem in Leviss’s life, culminating in months-long in-patient treatment at a mental health facility and her departure from the show. Fomented by Bravo and Evolution in conjunction with the cast, Leviss was subjected to a public skewering with little precedent and became, without exaggeration, one of the most hated women in America," she continued.
Leviss spoke about the infamous night when her months-long affair with Sandoval was exposed, stating that "on or about March 1, 2023, Sandoval was performing with his cover band at Tom Tom in West Hollywood when his phone purportedly fell from his pocket and slid, unlocked or otherwise fully accessible, into the crowd."
She said Sandoval's girlfriend of nine years (Madix) obtained his phone, searched it, "and found of Leviss."
The ex-Vanderpump Rules star reiterated that the explicit videos — which she admitted showed her "in a state of undress and masturbating" — were allegedly "recorded by Sandoval without her knowledge or consent."
Leviss claimed that she fears those might not be the only ones.
"However, given Sandoval's apparent practice of secretly recording their video calls, Leviss has every reason to assume there are additional illicit videos and/or photographs of her that she has not yet soon," she stated.
She also said she believes Madix "obtained at least two illicit videos of Leviss" and "distributed them and/or showed them to others." Leviss claimed, "At a minimum, Madix circulated the illicit videos to herself and Leviss. She also immediately informed production about what she had found."
Leviss alleged her affair with Sandoval was an open secret, claiming their relationship was "well-known to many cast members and suspected by others."
She claimed they were "not particularly discrete," adding she believed Madix "knew about it as early as Fall of 2022."
Leviss claimed that Madix even "scolded" them for "being handsy in public, admonishing them to save the story for Season 11" as early as December 2022.
According to Leviss, Madix was "on the chopping block" and Vanderpump Rules "was facing an uncertain future." She insinuated that Madix and Sandoval needed a fresh plot twist.
"Madix was aware of these pressures as Sandoval, and both were heavily invested financially and reputationally in the show remaining on the air," her lawsuit read.
"By extension, if their relationship was already on the rocks and if Sandoval was intent on brazenly carrying out an illicit affair with another cast member, they had every incentive to leverage these salacious threads into the storyline Vanderpump Rules so desperately needed."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Madix and Sandoval's reps for comment.