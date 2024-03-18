Your tip
‘BLOODBATH’: Donald Trump Slams ‘Fake News Media’ and Democrats For Misrepresenting His Controversial Remarks at Ohio Rally

donald trump goes off democrats fake news media pushing bloodbath clip out of context supporters rally ohio
Trump spouted off on Truth Social.

Mar. 18 2024, Published 9:48 a.m. ET

Donald Trump went off on the “fake news media” and Democrats for pushing an edited clip of him talking about a “bloodbath” — without adding any context to show he was talking about the auto industry and not calling for violence in America, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Over the weekend, Trump spoke at a rally in Ohio where he spoke to supporters about his plan to retaliate against China and increase tariffs on foreign-made cars.

donald trump goes off democrats fake news media pushing bloodbath clip out of context supporters rally ohio
Trump claimed the news was presenting the clip out of context.

“Those big monster car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now, and you think you’re going to get that, you’re going to not hire Americans and you’re going to sell the cars as now we’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those guys if I get elected,” Trump said. “Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the country, that’ll be the least of it. But they’re not going to sell those cars, they’re building massive factories.”

donald trump goes off democrats fake news media pushing bloodbath clip out of context supporters rally ohio
Trump went off on the allegations.

Many liberals ran with the “bloodbath” remark — arguing Trump was calling for violence in America.

“It’s clear this guy wants another January 6,” Biden wrote about Trump’s comments. “But the American people are going to give him another resounding electoral defeat this November.”

The Fake News Media, and their Democrat Partners in the destruction of our Nation, pretended to be shocked at my use of the word BLOODBATH, even though they fully understood that I was simply referring to imports allowed by Crooked Joe Biden, which are killing the automobile industry,” argued Trump.

donald trump goes off democrats fake news media pushing bloodbath clip out of context supporters rally ohio
Critics called the remarks dangerous.

He continued, “The United Auto Workers, but not their leadership, fully understand what I mean. With the Electric Car Mandate being pushed by Biden, there soon won’t be any cars made in the USA – UNLESS I’M ELECTED PRESIDENT, IN WHICH CASE AUTO MANUFACTURING WILL THRIVE LIKE NEVER BEFORE!!! MAGA2024.”

Trump's comments caused an uproar among Democrats and anti-Trump supporters.

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner called Trump a "threat to democracy" over his "bloodbath" remarks. He said, "Trump tried to walk it back later saying he was really talking about what would happen to the auto industry if he wasn't elected, but his words belie that indeed they contradict that BS walk back."

