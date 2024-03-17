'It's Just Unacceptable': Former Vice President Mike Pence Criticizes Donald Trump for Calling Jan. 6 Rioters 'Hostages'

Brennan asked Pence, “I wonder what you think about Mr. Trump and whether the public needs to hear and see some of the evidence in regard to the federal charges related to his alleged role in January 6th. Do you think that needs to happen before Election Day?”

The former VP answered, “At the end of the day, I think the American people know what happened on that day. And I’ve said, the people that ransacked the Capitol need to be held to the fullest account of the law. And I believe that they are."

In regards to a Trump conviction, Pence thinks that should be "up to the American people."

