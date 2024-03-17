'It's Just Unacceptable': Former Vice President Mike Pence Criticizes Donald Trump for Calling Jan. 6 Rioters 'Hostages'
Former Vice President Mike Pence criticized Donald Trump's characterization of imprisoned January 6 rioters as "hostages" during a rally held in Ohio on Saturday, March 16, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During the event, Trump praised the rioters and condemned their imprisonment, telling a crowd of his supporters, "You see this spirit from the hostages? And that’s what they are, as hostages. They’ve been treated terribly and very unfairly, and you know that, and everybody knows that."
Trump further pledged to address their situation promptly upon entering office, emphasizing his support for them as "unbelievable patriots."
In an interview on Face the Nation with CBS' Margaret Brennan on Sunday, Pence voiced his disapproval of Trump's remarks, particularly highlighting the inappropriateness of referring to individuals involved in legal proceedings as "hostages."
“I think it’s very unfortunate at a time that there are American hostages being held in Gaza. That the president or any other leaders would refer to people that are moving through our justice system as hostages," the former vice president told the host. "It’s just unacceptable!”
“The assaults on police officers, ultimately an environment that claimed lives, is something that I think was tragic. And I’ll never diminish it.," the former vice president added.
- 'Endangering Me, My Family & Everyone There': Mike Pence SLAMS Ex-Prez Donald Trump Over His Response To January 6 Attack On Capitol
- Mike Pence ABANDONS Ex Boss The Donald And ANNIHILATES Tucker Carlson: Former Veep Condemns 'Fox News' Portrayal Of January 6, Says History 'Will Hold' Trump 'Accountable For It'
- Former VP Mike Pence Refuses to Commit to Pardoning Donald Trump If Elected President
Brennan asked Pence, “I wonder what you think about Mr. Trump and whether the public needs to hear and see some of the evidence in regard to the federal charges related to his alleged role in January 6th. Do you think that needs to happen before Election Day?”
The former VP answered, “At the end of the day, I think the American people know what happened on that day. And I’ve said, the people that ransacked the Capitol need to be held to the fullest account of the law. And I believe that they are."
In regards to a Trump conviction, Pence thinks that should be "up to the American people."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
During an interview with Fox News’s The Story with Martha MacCallum. the Indiana Republican announced that he wouldn't be backing the former president in 2024.
He told McCallum, “Donald Trump is pursuing and articulating an agenda that is at odds with the conservative agenda that we governed on during our four years," he added. "That’s why I cannot in good conscience endorse Donald Trump in this campaign.”
The ex-president recently called for his former VP to endorse him during a recent rally.
“[Pence] should endorse me. You know why? Because I had a great, successful presidency and he was the vice president.”