GOP Senator Deflects Questions on Donald Trump's Mental Fitness After Latest Gaffe About American Troops in Ukraine

The CBS poll Sullivan cited showed that only 32% of voters believe Biden has the necessary mental and cognitive health to serve as president.

The same poll showed a majority of voters also don’t believe Trump has the necessary mental and cognitive health. 49% of those polled believe the former president checks those boxes, compared to 51% who don’t.

According to Reall Clear Politics, Trump has a growing lead against Biden in national polls, currently sitting at 47.8% of likely voters supporting him over the current president, who's only polling at 45.5%.

The numbers look even more bleak for Biden when you look closer at swing states where he's struggling in all but one of them.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.