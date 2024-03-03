Your tip
GOP Senator Deflects Questions on Donald Trump's Mental Fitness After Latest Gaffe About American Troops in Ukraine

By:

Mar. 3 2024, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

In a recent episode of Face the Nation, CBS anchor Margaret Brennan raised concerns about former President Donald Trump's mental fitness following a series of gaffes during campaign speeches, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Donald Trump falsely claimed U.S. troops were fighting in Ukraine.

Brennan had a discussion with GOP Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK) over Trump's cognitive abilities.

During the interview, Brennan played a clip where Trump confused President Joe Biden with former President Barack Obama, prompting her to question Sullivan about Trump's mental acuity.

Brennan directly addressed the issue by highlighting Trump's recent statements, including his inaccurate claim about U.S. soldiers deployed in Ukraine.

Trump's mental state has come into question.

"I know you have endorsed Mr. Trump," Brennan stated. "He seemed there to confuse Biden for Obama. He also suggested that there were U.S. troops serving in Ukraine. Are you comfortable about his mental fitness?"

"Compared to the current president?" Sullivan remarked. "One hundred ten percent. And as your polling shows, I think the American people have real concerns where President Biden is with regard to his fitness for office, particularly his mental acuity. And relative to President Biden — or relative to former President Trump — I don’t even think it’s a close call when you see the two in action."

Trump is currently polling ahead of Biden.

The CBS poll Sullivan cited showed that only 32% of voters believe Biden has the necessary mental and cognitive health to serve as president.

The same poll showed a majority of voters also don’t believe Trump has the necessary mental and cognitive health. 49% of those polled believe the former president checks those boxes, compared to 51% who don’t.

According to Reall Clear Politics, Trump has a growing lead against Biden in national polls, currently sitting at 47.8% of likely voters supporting him over the current president, who's only polling at 45.5%.

The numbers look even more bleak for Biden when you look closer at swing states where he's struggling in all but one of them.

During the interview, Brennan also pointed out that Trump claimed U.S. soldiers are fighting in Ukraine, which isn't true.

“To be clear, there are no U.S. troops serving on the battlefield in Ukraine,” Brennan told her viewers. “There are military advisors. But there aren’t troops, correct?”

Sullivan dodged the question and told the anchor, “I would go back to who is demonstrating more mental fitness to be the president, and I don’t even think it’s a close call between President Trump and President Biden right now.”

