Stephen A. Smith Torches Sean Hannity for 'Disrespectful' Remarks About President Joe Biden's Cognitive Ability
ESPN host Stephen A. Smith criticized Fox News host Sean Hannity for his comments about President Joe Biden's cognitive ability, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During an appearance on Hannity's show, Smith expressed that while it is acceptable to acknowledge that Biden may be "a bit slow," it is disrespectful to speak about the President in the manner that Hannity had been doing.
The discussion began with Hannity referencing a Department of Justice report regarding Biden's improper retention of classified documents when he was a senator and vice president.
The report, released on Thursday, February 8, concluded that Biden should not face criminal charges due to the possibility of a jury perceiving him as a sympathetic and "well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory."
Hannity told Smith, "I'm gonna call you out because yesterday, we learned from the special counsel, not Sean Hannity, your buddy, you learned from the special counsel that Joe Biden is a cognitive mess."
Hannity further claimed that Biden had forgotten important moments in his life, including his son's death and when he served as vice president.
In response, Smith clarified that he did not question Hannity's accuracy but rather criticized his lack of respect.
Smith emphasized the importance of speaking about the President in a more polite manner, stating, "You can sit up there and say he's a bit slow, communicatively, obviously a little, not the pep in the step that he once had. He is in his 80s, for crying out loud. Respect your elders."
- Donald Trump Flubs Interview Calling Barack Obama the Current President, Reigniting Questions Regarding His Cognitive Abilities
- Donald Trump Claims He Mixes Up Joe Biden and Barack Obama's Names 'Sarcastically' and Insists He is Not 'Cognitively Impaired'
- 'He Looks Cognitively Impaired': Joe Scarborough Mocks Donald Trump Over 'World War II' Gaffe
Smith also suggested that Hannity use more considerate language when discussing Biden's cognitive abilities. He said, "Instead of saying a cognitive mess, could you not be nicer about it? That is what I said to you, and I'm still saying it to you. You could be nice."
Hannity quickly concluded the discussion, expressing sympathy for Biden and wishing him good health. However, he acknowledged that the issue was a serious one before moving on to other topics.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The conversation between Smith and Hannity came after a press conference on Thursday. The purpose of the press conference was to address concerns about Biden's memory following the Department of Justice report's statement that he couldn't recall the timing of his son's death.
During the conference, Biden made a number of gaffes, such as referring to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as "the president of Mexico."