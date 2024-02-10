Stephen A. Smith Torches Sean Hannity for 'Disrespectful' Remarks About President Joe Biden's Cognitive Ability

During an appearance on Hannity's show, Smith expressed that while it is acceptable to acknowledge that Biden may be "a bit slow," it is disrespectful to speak about the President in the manner that Hannity had been doing.

The discussion began with Hannity referencing a Department of Justice report regarding Biden's improper retention of classified documents when he was a senator and vice president.

The report, released on Thursday, February 8, concluded that Biden should not face criminal charges due to the possibility of a jury perceiving him as a sympathetic and "well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory."