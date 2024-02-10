Kate Middleton 'On the Mend' After Successful Abdominal Surgery Joining Prince William and Their Children on Holiday

In a clear sign of her improving health, Kate was able to join her husband, Prince William, and their three children as they set off Friday morning for a "half-term holiday" on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where King Charles is currently convalescing as he begins his schedule of regular cancer treatments.

"Catherine is recovering well," a friend close to the princess told the Daily Mail. "She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William."

While Buckingham Palace has not disclosed the specific details of King Charles' diagnosis, the palace officials confirmed on Tuesday that he had initiated his regular treatments.

This news comes after the announcement earlier in the week of his cancer diagnosis, which has understandably raised concerns among royal supporters.