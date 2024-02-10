Kate Middleton 'On the Mend' After Successful Abdominal Surgery Joining Prince William and Their Children on Holiday
Kate Middleton, also known as the Princess of Wales, continues to make progress in her recovery following a planned abdominal surgery, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surgery was deemed successful, and she has been discharged from the London Clinic, where she spent nearly two weeks.
In a clear sign of her improving health, Kate was able to join her husband, Prince William, and their three children as they set off Friday morning for a "half-term holiday" on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where King Charles is currently convalescing as he begins his schedule of regular cancer treatments.
"Catherine is recovering well," a friend close to the princess told the Daily Mail. "She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William."
While Buckingham Palace has not disclosed the specific details of King Charles' diagnosis, the palace officials confirmed on Tuesday that he had initiated his regular treatments.
This news comes after the announcement earlier in the week of his cancer diagnosis, which has understandably raised concerns among royal supporters.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Buckingham Palace announced King Charles' devastating diagnosis on Monday, February 5.
“During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” Buckingham Palace announced. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”
“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” royal officials continued. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."
“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure,” the palace said. “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”
A spokesperson from Kensington Palace previously stated that, based on current medical advice, the Princess is unlikely to resume her public duties until after Easter. This statement, however, did not provide any further information about the nature of her surgery.
Kate, who has been away from the public eye since leaving the hospital, has been residing at Adelaide Cottage, the family's four-bedroom home located at Windsor Home Park with her husband. Meanwhile, their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are all enjoying their half-term break from Lambrook School in Berkshire.
As the Princess of Wales continues her recovery, her family remains supportive and hopeful for the King's health.
While Prince Harry was unable to join them on their holiday, he did have a brief meeting with his father and stepmother, Queen Camilla, at Clarence House on Wednesday.