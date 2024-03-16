Suspected Shooter Barricades Himself With Hostages in Pennsylvania Residence Surrounded By Cops After Statewide Manhunt
Police in Pennsylvania have surrounded a local residence where Andre Gordon, a 26-year-old man suspected of being involved in a series of fatal shootings that occurred early this morning, has barricaded himself with unnamed hostages, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Middletown Township Police Department issued a "shelter-in-place" warning for residents and advised people to avoid Fall Township, Bucks County.
Gordon allegedly shot and killed two individuals in a house near Viewpoint Lane before fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle. He then proceeded to Edgewood Lane, where he fatally shot a third person before fleeing once again.
At around 9:15 am, Gordon allegedly carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Dollar General in Morrisville and drove away.
Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick of Bucks County confirmed that Gordon was acquainted with all the victims and that they were likely Gordon's relatives.
The congressman took to X to share, "There is an active shooter alert in Falls Township — we are monitoring a carjacking and a shooting in two sections of Falls Township. I’m in touch with law enforcement officials as they pursue the suspect. More information to follow - please be alert of your surroundings and stay safe."
The shooter, who is believed to be homeless with ties to Trenton, New Jersey, was last seen driving a dark gray 2016 Honda CRV with a Pennsylvania plate reading KFR-1534.
Around noon, he abandoned the stolen Honda in Trenton, leading SWAT teams to respond to the scene.
In response to the ongoing situation, additional resources from neighboring departments, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey State Police, have been called in to assist.
The Middletown Police Department, however, remains cautious in releasing further details. They told the Daily Mail, "We are uncertain when more information will be shared."
As a safety precaution, residents have been urged to lock their doors and gather in a secure central location away from windows.
Moreover, popular establishments such as the Oxford Valley Mall and Sesame Place Philadelphia have been temporarily closed until further notice. State Rep. Steve Santarsiero also confirmed the cancellation of the county's St. Patrick's Day parade in light of the events.
The Philly Crime Update account on X recently posted that Gordon barricaded himself inside a residence in Trenton, New Jersey, with unnamed hostages. They also confirmed that the house was surrounded by police.
This story is ongoing.