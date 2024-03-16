Suspected Shooter Barricades Himself With Hostages in Pennsylvania Residence Surrounded By Cops After Statewide Manhunt

Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick of Bucks County confirmed that Gordon was acquainted with all the victims and that they were likely Gordon's relatives.

The congressman took to X to share, "There is an active shooter alert in Falls Township — we are monitoring a carjacking and a shooting in two sections of Falls Township. I’m in touch with law enforcement officials as they pursue the suspect. More information to follow - please be alert of your surroundings and stay safe."

The shooter, who is believed to be homeless with ties to Trenton, New Jersey, was last seen driving a dark gray 2016 Honda CRV with a Pennsylvania plate reading KFR-1534.

Around noon, he abandoned the stolen Honda in Trenton, leading SWAT teams to respond to the scene.