Donald Trump Believes Mike Pence Will Endorse Him After the Former VP Dropped Out of the Republican Race

Pence surprised the political world by announcing his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race during a speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition Conference. In response, Trump mentioned Pence's withdrawal during a speech in Nevada, expressing his expectation for an endorsement from his former vice president.

According to Mediaite, during his speech in Las Vegas, Trump said, "People are leaving now, and they're all endorsing me. I don't know about Mike Pence. He should endorse me. You know why? Because I had a great, successful presidency and he was the vice president."

"He should endorse me. I chose him, made him vice president. But people in politics can be very disloyal. I've never seen anything like it," he continued.