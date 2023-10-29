Donald Trump Believes Mike Pence Will Endorse Him After the Former VP Dropped Out of the Republican Race
Former President Donald Trump expects Mike Pence to endorse his 2024 campaign despite the strained relationship between the two since their political partnership ended, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Pence surprised the political world by announcing his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race during a speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition Conference. In response, Trump mentioned Pence's withdrawal during a speech in Nevada, expressing his expectation for an endorsement from his former vice president.
According to Mediaite, during his speech in Las Vegas, Trump said, "People are leaving now, and they're all endorsing me. I don't know about Mike Pence. He should endorse me. You know why? Because I had a great, successful presidency and he was the vice president."
"He should endorse me. I chose him, made him vice president. But people in politics can be very disloyal. I've never seen anything like it," he continued.
The friction between Trump and Pence can be traced back to Pence's refusal to support Trump's unconstitutional attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.
Trump has criticized Pence for his perceived disloyalty and has even defended his supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, some of whom chanted "Hang Mike Pence." Former aides of Trump have testified that he believed Pence "deserved" to face harm from the rioters.
The expectation of an endorsement from Pence is significant as it reflects the ongoing divisions within the Republican Party.
While some candidates have rallied behind Trump after dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, Pence's withdrawal without endorsing Trump suggests lingering issues between the two.
Trump also addressed the conflict between Israel and Hamas during a speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition leadership summit.
He accused President Biden of not doing enough to combat antisemitism and blamed him for the current Israel-Hamas conflict, saying that "Joe Biden's weakness caused the attack on Israel."
Trump condemned pro-Palestinian demonstrations taking place in the US, singling out Democratic representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar. He promised to protect Jewish citizens and prosecute crimes of violence against Jews to the fullest extent of the law.
Other Republican 2024 presidential candidates at the Republican Jewish Coalition gathering also expressed support for Israel and criticized calls for a ceasefire in Gaza. They also voiced support for revoking the student visas of foreign students who sympathize with Hamas.
Some attendees at the summit expressed their support for former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley as their first choice for the Republican nomination.
They acknowledged that Trump was likely to secure the nomination but praised Haley for being more moderate, respectable, and electable.