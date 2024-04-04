Donald Trump Trashes 'Lowlife' Jack Smith for 'Attacking' Judge in Classified Documents Case: 'He Shouldn’t Even Be Allowed to Participate'
Donald Trump targeted Special Counsel Jack Smith this week after Smith “attacked” the judge presiding over Trump’s classified documents case in Florida, RadarOnline.com can report.
Trump rushed to Truth Social early Thursday morning shortly after Special Counsel Smith filed a briefing that criticized the way Judge Aileen Cannon was handling the ex-president’s criminal classified documents case.
According to Trump, Smith “should be sanctioned or censured for the way he attacked” Judge Cannon on Wednesday.
The embattled ex-president also dubbed Smith “deranged,” a “lowlife,” and “nasty.”
“Deranged ‘Special’ Counsel Jack Smith, who has a long record of failure as a prosecutor, including a unanimous decision against him in the U.S. Supreme Court, should be sanctioned or censured for the way he is attacking a highly respected Judge, Aileen Cannon, who is presiding over his FAKE Documents Hoax case in Florida,” Trump fumed on Truth Social at 7:55 AM on Thursday morning.
“He is a lowlife who is nasty, rude, and condescending, and obviously trying to ‘play the ref,’” the 45th president continued. “He shouldn’t even be allowed to participate in this sham case, where I, unlike Crooked Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and all the rest, come under the Presidential Records Act.”
“I DID NOTHING WRONG, BUT BIDEN DID, AND THEY LET HIM OFF SCOT-FREE. HOW DID THAT HAPPEN, JACK?” Trump concluded. “A TWO TIERED SYSTEM OF JUSTICE. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s fiery Truth Social post on Thursday morning came just hours after Special Counsel Smith filed a fiery briefing of his own against Judge Cannon on Wednesday.
Judge Cannon argued that ex-President Trump could claim the classified documents found in his possession at Mar-a-Lago in August 2022 as personal records – an argument that Smith called “pure fiction.”
Smith further suggested that Judge Cannon’s argument would “distort” Trump’s upcoming classified documents trial because the argument was based on a “fundamentally flawed legal premise.”
Also surprising was the special counsel’s threat to "seek prompt appellate review" if Judge Cannon did not toss the personal records argument – a move that could subsequently see Judge Cannon removed from Trump’s classified documents case entirely.
“Jack Smith clearly has had it with Judge Aileen Cannon,” CNN’s Elie Honig noted on Wednesday. “I think that oozes out of this briefing.”
“Jack Smith might ask the appeals court to remove Judge Cannon from the case,” Honig continued. “Now, that’s quite a drastic step. It is very rarely, not never, but very rarely taken by prosecutors.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump’s classified documents trial was initially scheduled to start on May 20 in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Judge Cannon has since nixed that start day. It is currently unclear whether Trump will stand trial for the criminal classified document charges against him before the general election on November 5.