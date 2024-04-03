'Pure Fiction': Jack Smith Slams Judge Overseeing Trump's Classified Documents Case

In a scathing rebuke to Judge Aileen Cannon, special counsel Jack Smith slammed the "pure fiction" argument that ex-president Donald Trump could claim classified documents as personal records, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Smith responded to Judge Cannon's request to both Trump's legal team and prosecutors to provide jury instructions based on two scenarios, both of which favored the ex-president's claim that he had the authority to possess classified documents at his own discretion.