Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Dean McDermott

Dean McDermott's Son Jack Reveals He Is Estranged From Father During Tori Spelling Divorce

dean jack mcdermott
Source: Instragram/@imdeanmcdermott

Jack McDermott said that a reconciliation isn't something he wants "in the foreseeable future."

By:

Apr. 27 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

In the midst of the ongoing divorce drama between Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling, Dean's eldest son Jack McDermott has revealed that he is currently estranged from his father — and not in any rush to reconnect, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Never say never, but I think that we’re just in a really great place, both of us," Jack, 25, told Us Weekly while out with his mother Mary Jo Eustace. "So, I just don’t think in the foreseeable future [a reconciliation is] anything that I want ... It’s not on the top of my list of priorities."

Article continues below advertisement
jack mcdermott mary jo eustace
Source: Instagram/@maryjoeustace

Jack McDermott is Dean's son with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

“All I have to say is I wish the kids well,” Jack said of his half-siblings Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. “I know Tori’s probably going to be having to do a majority of the parenting now, so I just hope she’s the best mother that she can be. And those kids deserve the world, so I hope that she can give it to them.”

Jack added that he was “not surprised” by his dad's divorce from Spelling. “I lived with them for a year. I was in San Francisco for five [years] and then I moved to L.A.," he explained. "So, while I was looking for houses, I lived with them for a few months.”

Article continues below advertisement
tori spelling ex dean mcdermott upset spoke out divorce
Source: MEGA

After separating from McDermott in June 2023, Spelling officially filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage last month.

Article continues below advertisement

After separating from McDermott in June 2023, Spelling officially filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage last month. She called McDermott to inform him of the divorce in the middle of an episode of her misSPELLING podcast — which Dean's ex-wife and Jack's mother, Mary Jo Eustace, slammed.

"Desperate much? It’s just low, low, low," Eustace told Page Six. "It's just not how you conduct things."

MORE ON:
Dean McDermott
Article continues below advertisement
tori spelling says dean mcdermotts ex wife mary jo eustaces year old daughter is living with them pp
Source: MEGA; @maryjoeustace/instagram

Dean and Eustace were married from 1993 to 2006, the same year that Dean married Spelling.

Article continues below advertisement

Dean and Eustace were married from 1993 to 2006, the same year that Dean married Spelling.

In 2022, Jack defended Dean and Spelling against negative comments made by his mom. "For 17 years my father has atoned for mistakes he's made in the past," he wrote at the time. "He has grown so much as a person. Up until a week ago, our two families [were] living in harmony."

"Please respect me, and my blended family," he continued. "Please avoid creating any additional strain on our family dynamic. These past few years have been nothing but peace and happiness, and I ask that we continue to try and keep it that way."

Article continues below advertisement
tori spelling ex dean mcdermott upset spoke out divorce
Source: MEGA

Both Dean and Spelling have moved on with new partners.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Both Dean and Spelling have moved on with new partners since their separation. Dean is dating Lily Calo and Spelling is seeing Ryan Cramer.

Jack said that he hasn't met Calo, but "if she makes him happy, that’s really all that matters."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.