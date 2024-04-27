Dean McDermott's Son Jack Reveals He Is Estranged From Father During Tori Spelling Divorce

In the midst of the ongoing divorce drama between Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling, Dean's eldest son Jack McDermott has revealed that he is currently estranged from his father — and not in any rush to reconnect, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Never say never, but I think that we’re just in a really great place, both of us," Jack, 25, told Us Weekly while out with his mother Mary Jo Eustace. "So, I just don’t think in the foreseeable future [a reconciliation is] anything that I want ... It’s not on the top of my list of priorities."