Tori Spelling Files for Divorce From Dean McDermott, Demands Sole Custody of Kids and Spousal Support
Tori Spelling has pulled the trigger. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star has filed for divorce from Dean McDermott. RadarOnline.com obtained the documents filed on Friday showing Spelling, 50, has requested physical sole custody of their five minor children, although she's willing to share legal custody and give her ex visitation.
She also demanded spousal support from McDermott and checked the box asking the court to terminate his ability to collect from her.
Spelling listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the split. She also listed the date of separation as June 17, 2023, the day after McDermott's breakup announcement.
When it comes to property and assets, the actress indicated those will be worked out at a later date. Spelling made no mention of a prenup with McDermott in the divorce filing.
As RadarOnline.com reported, McDermott announced their separation in a since-deleted post on June 16 after nearly 20 years of marriage.
"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and five amazing children, that Tori Spelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," he wrote.
"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time," the actor continued. "We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."
McDermott removed the announcement almost as quickly as he posted it. He later shared his regret for telling the world, revealing he took a bunch of pills and went to sleep wishing he wouldn't wake up after seeing the devastation his post caused his wife and kids.
He later went into a sober living facility to seek help. While some were shocked about the separation, sources told RadarOnline.com that Spelling's marriage to McDermott was "officially done" in 2022.
"Her and Dean have been done for about three months now. To their credit, they tried… they really tried," an insider said. "But Dean's sex addiction became too much for Tori. He absolutely did not cheat, but he just wants sex all the time."
McDermott has since moved on and is dating 32-year-old Lily Calo. Spelling and McDermott said "I do" in May 2006. Throughout their decades-long marriage, the pair faced cheating scandals and serious financial hardships.
He has yet to respond to her divorce filing.