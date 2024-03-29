Tori Spelling Files for Divorce From Dean McDermott, Demands Sole Custody of Kids and Spousal Support

Tori Spelling has pulled the trigger. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star has filed for divorce from Dean McDermott. RadarOnline.com obtained the documents filed on Friday showing Spelling, 50, has requested physical sole custody of their five minor children, although she's willing to share legal custody and give her ex visitation.

She also demanded spousal support from McDermott and checked the box asking the court to terminate his ability to collect from her.