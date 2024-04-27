Donald Trump Called Out for Hypocritically Labeling CNN 'Fake News' When He Schemed to Pump Out Fake Stories

Collins chimed in, telling Acosta, "Right now, what’s happening, just for an update for everyone, is David Pecker is back on the stand, he’s being cross-examined by Trump’s attorneys, and they are obviously trying to undermine everything that prosecutors laid out, this idea that there was a conspiracy hatched between Donald Trump and David Pecker to try to hurt his Republican rivals leading up to the 2016 campaign. It’s also to go after Hillary and Bill Clinton."

"So the way that they’re doing it right now is they’re questioning him about Ben Carson and stories that they had that they were publishing, implying that he had botched surgeries as a doctor," she continued. And what they’re basically trying to say is this was something that was already out there in other outlets. The National Enquirer was just recycling it."

"So, this isn’t something that was just a Donald Trump and David Pecker plan."

