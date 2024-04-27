Diddy Sexual Assault Lawsuit: Rapper Files Motion to Dismiss Revenge Porn Claims

Sean "Diddy" Combs has filed a motion to dismiss several claims in one of the sexual assault lawsuits against him, arguing that he cannot be sued under laws that did not exist when the alleged incident occurred, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a lawsuit filed in November before the expiration of the Adult Survivors Act, which allowed sexual assault victims to pursue claims past of the statute of limitations, Joi Dickerson-Neal accused the embattled hip-hop mogul of drugging and raping her after a date when she was a 19-year-old college student in 1991.

She also alleged that Diddy "videotaped his crime and distributed the tape to others in the music industry, causing severe harm to Ms. Dickerson-Neal’s reputation, career prospects, and emotional well-being."