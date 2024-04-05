SPOTTED: Diddy Sips on Wine and Smiles as He Continues Living Carefree in Miami Afters FBI Raids at Luxury Estates
Sean "Diddy" Combs appears to be living a carefree lifestyle in Florida despite shocking FBI raids at his Los Angeles and Miami homes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Diddy was spotted soaking up the sun, drinking, and smoking at his personal dock in Miami this week.
The hip-hop mogul looked as relaxed as ever in paparazzi snaps.
In the photos, Diddy was spotted chilling on his private dock. He flashed a smile as he leaned back on the patio furniture with a wine glass. He appeared to be watching something on his phone, which was propped up on a stand in front of him.
Diddy was later seen smoking and taking a swig from his wine glass, seemingly unfazed by his legal troubles.
In other photos, Diddy was seen enjoying a bike ride from his luxury home on Star Island to South Beach — and even flashed a peace sign to nearby paps.
The hip-hop legend has remained in Miami since the FBI launched synchronized raids at his homes in Los Angeles and Miami "as part of an ongoing investigation" sparked by allegations of sex trafficking after he was sued by several people, including music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones and ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura.
Diddy has denied all allegations. As RadarOnline.com reported, the hip-hop star settled with Cassie within 24 hours of her filing.
Attorney Ben Brafman addressed Diddy's settlement with Cassie, making a point to underline that the "mutual settlement" was not an "admission of wrongdoing."
"Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing," Brafman told Page Six.
"Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes [Cassie] the best."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
While Diddy remains unbothered in Miami, Misa Hylton, the mother of his son Justin Combs took to social media to blast the "excessive" force from federal agents on her children, who were at their father's LA home during the raid.
"The over zealous and overtly militarized force used against my sons Justin and Christian is deplorable," Hylton wrote on Instagram. Diddy shares Christian "King" Combs with late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter.
"If these were the sons of a non-Black celebrity, they would not have been handled with the same aggression. The attempt to humiliate and terrorize these innocent young BLACK MEN is despicable!"