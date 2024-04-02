Stevie J Slams 'Uncle Tom' 50 Cent Over Diddy Trolling, Says Mogul Is Holding Up After Raids
Music producer Stevie J blasted rapper 50 Cent for his non-stop trolling of his longtime friend, Sean "Diddy" Combs, claiming the hitmaker should keep their names out of his mouth since he doesn't want to square off.
The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star said 50 Cent (real name: Curtis James Jackson III) is tearing down the Black community by posting about Diddy relentlessly after two of the media mogul's properties were raided by Homeland Security as part of a sex trafficking investigation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Stevie addressed the allegations against Diddy in recent lawsuits, which the hip-hop mogul himself denied, saying he's never witnessed anything that Diddy has been accused of and he has known the record exec for nearly three decades.
"Whatever someone does in their bedroom, that's what they do. I don't got nothing to do with that," Stevie told TMZ. "I'm just here to say that I've never seen my man doing anything foul like they are talking about."
Stevie then segued to 50, calling the In Da Club rapper an "Uncle Tom."
The entrepreneur said Curtis appears to be determined to tear down Diddy and those closest to him, declaring he should "stop being a girl and talking about him."
Meanwhile, 50 has continued to post about Diddy as well as Stevie, trolling the pair after shocking claims against the two in a lawsuit filed by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Jr.
"He want to continue to be a comedian, why don't you go make some movies with Michael Blackson?" Stevie asked. "I'm not concerned about this dude Curtis," the reality star added.
Stevie previously challenged 50 Cent to a fight and suggested that 50 wouldn't stop talking about the scandal because his ex Daphne Joy was accused of being one of Diddy's sex workers in a lawsuit filed by producer Lil' Rod.
50, meanwhile, appears unfazed about Stevie's remarks. The rapper is currently seeking sole custody of his son shared with Daphne after the lawsuit claims, which she vehemently denied.
As for Diddy, "His spirits are up," according to Stevie J.
"He's spending time with his children, and his mother, you know what I'm saying? Working out. He's doing very well. I've known this guy for 29 years. See, I'm not just some guy off the internet trolling. I'm a first-hand witness."