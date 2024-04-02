Stevie J Slams 'Uncle Tom' 50 Cent Over Diddy Trolling, Says Mogul Is Holding Up After Raids

Stevie addressed the allegations against Diddy in recent lawsuits, which the hip-hop mogul himself denied, saying he's never witnessed anything that Diddy has been accused of and he has known the record exec for nearly three decades.

"Whatever someone does in their bedroom, that's what they do. I don't got nothing to do with that," Stevie told TMZ. "I'm just here to say that I've never seen my man doing anything foul like they are talking about."

Stevie then segued to 50, calling the In Da Club rapper an "Uncle Tom."