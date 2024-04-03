SPOTTED: Diddy and Stevie J Look Tense on Golf Cart Ride as Mogul Battles Lawsuits and Federal Investigation
Sean "Diddy" Combs and Stevie J appeared to be deep in thought on a golf cart ride in Miami, RadarOnline.com has learned, looking stressed amid ongoing lawsuits and a federal investigation involving the music mogul.
The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star, whose real name is Steven Jordan, and Diddy both had pensive expressions while cruising around the site on Tuesday.
Combs dropped off Stevie after their outing in photos obtained by Daily Mail and the longtime pals of nearly three decades were later seen speaking outside the compound's gates.
Stevie was named in the bombshell lawsuit filed by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones against Diddy, which alleged that Combs "used access to Stevie J and his knowledge of Mr. Jones' admiration of Stevie J to groom and entice Mr. Jones to engage in homosexual acts."
It was further alleged the L&HH star recruited sex workers and participated in group sexual encounters called "freak offs," which Stevie denied while stating that his lawyer would be handling the matter moving forward.
Stevie recently confirmed that he was present during the Miami raid on his friend's mansion on March 25. That same day, Diddy's sons King and Justin were cuffed during Homeland Security's LA raid on the mogul's Holmby Hills mansion.
"I was at his crib in his studio," Stevie said about what transpired that day. "I've witnessed some historical events of excessive force but none like this. Since Saddam Hussein or El Chapo or Pablo Escobar … even Osama Bin Laden. I heard a big boom … I heard it again."
A lawyer for Diddy also slammed the "excessive force" used that day.
Stevie has since spoken out in his pal's defense, noting that Diddy's spirits are up despite facing multiple lawsuits and an ongoing investigation.
"I'm just here to say that I've never seen my man doing anything foul like they are talking about," he said this week.
As for how Diddy is doing, Stevie revealed, "He's spending time with his children, and his mother, you know what I'm saying? Working out. He's doing very well. I've known this guy for 29 years. See, I'm not just some guy off the internet trolling. I'm a first-hand witness."