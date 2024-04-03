Claudia Jordan Speculates Diddy 'Pushed Out' Al B. Sure!, Calls His Coma 'Suspicious' After Feds Launch Sex Trafficking Investigation
Claudia Jordan is the latest to address the wild speculations surrounding Sean "Diddy" Combs. The ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star believes Al B. Sure's coma was "suspicious" and that Diddy tried to "woo" Quincy Brown away from his real father, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jordan hesitated to blame Diddy for Sure's 2022 near-death experience; however, she did share her thoughts about the mysterious medical emergency after Sure insinuated the music mogul had something to do with his coma.
Speaking about the ordeal on Fox Soul's TEA-G-I-F, Jordan claimed she found it interesting that Sure and Diddy are the only ones alive from Andre Harrell's Uptown Records crew.
She also seemed to support Sure's intuition about his health scare by calling the coma "suspicious," considering he was in great shape at the time, adding that they used to work out together.
Jordan said she understood why Sure was tight-lipped all these years, stating she believes she "feels comfortable" addressing his suspicions about his health scare now.
"I think [Al B. Sure] feels comfortable speaking on it now. I do believe there was suspicious things around Al B. Sure going into a coma," she said. "I don't think he's a clout chaser, I don't."
Jordan also unloaded on Diddy's relationship with Sure's son, Quincy, claiming the embattled Bad Boy Records founder tried to "woo" the now 32-year-old with his party lifestyle and "push out" his biological dad.
Sure — who recently made a public plea for Quincy to come home — shared his son with Diddy's ex, Kim Porter, who died unexpectedly in 2018 from lobar pneumonia. Diddy was never married to the model; however, he quickly adopted the stepdad role for her son.
- Diddy's Ex Cassie 'Cooperating' With Feds in Sex Trafficking Probe After Lawsuit Settlement
- Watch the Video: Diddy's Son Justin Combs' Mom Posts Shocking Raid Footage Showing Guns Pointed at His Chest
- Diddy Axed From Met Gala List as He Fights Sexual Assault Lawsuits and Federal Investigation: Report
Quincy was not in Diddy's home when federal agents barged in and handcuffed the music mogul's other sons Justin and Christian "King" Combs last week.
New footage of the raid showed agents with guns pointed at Justin's chest and King's head before they were detained but not arrested.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Diddy is at the center of a federal sex trafficking investigation after being sued by several people — including his ex, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura — on various sex crime allegations.
He has denied the allegations against him and slammed the federal agents' "gross overuse of military-level force" against his sons and employees in the duel raids that took place at his Los Angeles and Miami homes.