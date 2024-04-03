Claudia Jordan Speculates Diddy 'Pushed Out' Al B. Sure!, Calls His Coma 'Suspicious' After Feds Launch Sex Trafficking Investigation

Claudia Jordan is the latest to address the wild speculations surrounding Sean "Diddy" Combs. The ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star believes Al B. Sure's coma was "suspicious" and that Diddy tried to "woo" Quincy Brown away from his real father, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Jordan hesitated to blame Diddy for Sure's 2022 near-death experience; however, she did share her thoughts about the mysterious medical emergency after Sure insinuated the music mogul had something to do with his coma.