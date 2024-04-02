Watch the Video: Diddy's Son Justin Combs' Mom Posts Shocking Raid Footage Showing Guns Pointed at His Chest

Several people have stepped forward to file lawsuits against Diddy, accusing him of several different sex crimes. Casandra "Cassie" Ventura was the first to sue Diddy, claiming sex trafficking, abuse, rape, and more. The pair settled the lawsuit in record time, with Diddy admitting no wrongdoing.

He is still facing three lawsuits, including one filed by music producer Lil Rod, who dragged several other celebrities into the mess. Diddy denied the allegations against him, saying, "Enough is enough."

"For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy," he added.

"Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged," he insisted. "I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."