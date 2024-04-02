Watch the Video: Diddy's Son Justin Combs' Mom Posts Shocking Raid Footage Showing Guns Pointed at His Chest
Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex released a scathing statement about the treatment of their son when federal agents raided the music mogul's $40 million home and detained Justin and Christian "King" Combs last week — and she has shocking footage that she said shows "overtly militarized force" was used against the boys, RadarOnine.com has learned.
Misa Hylton, who shares 30-year-old Justin with Diddy, posted the unbelievable video from Monday, March 25, when Homeland Security agents busted through the doors of the embattled rapper's mega-mansion with guns drawn to find his unsuspecting sons and employees inside.
As this outlet reported, Diddy is the center of a federal investigation into allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms. It's important to note that he has not been charged with any crime.
The footage showed the scary scene unfold, leading to Justin and King — who's Diddy 25-year-old son with late model Kim Porter — being handcuffed and detained but not arrested. Hylton highlighted the moment that agents detained the boys, showing a rifle pointed to the back of King's head and guns at Justin's chest level.
She also questioned whether they'd be treated the same if they were white.
"The over zealous and overtly militarized force used against my sons Justin and Christian is deplorable. If these were the sons of a non-Black celebrity, they would not have been handled with the same aggression. The attempt to humiliate and terrorize these innocent young BLACK MEN is despicable! Enough is Enough, " she captioned the terrifying video.
"Did Justin need several laser beams from firearms pointed at his chest?? Did Christian need a gun pointed at the back of his head while he was handcuffed?? How many times have we seen young UNARMED BLACK MEN not make it out of these types of situations alive??" Hylton continued.
She also said that Justin's attorney "is investigating the excessive use of force which was unnecessary and certainly not required by this search warrant."
Hylton ended her statment by ensuring she will "fight for justice" and utilze "every imaginable resource," adding, "I'm not with the propaganda!!!!"
RadarOnline.com told you — Hylton raged against Diddy one year before the raid when Justin was arrested for DUI. Now, it seems like she'll go to hell and high waters to protect her child, even if that means possibly using her ex's resources to do it.
Several people have stepped forward to file lawsuits against Diddy, accusing him of several different sex crimes. Casandra "Cassie" Ventura was the first to sue Diddy, claiming sex trafficking, abuse, rape, and more. The pair settled the lawsuit in record time, with Diddy admitting no wrongdoing.
He is still facing three lawsuits, including one filed by music producer Lil Rod, who dragged several other celebrities into the mess. Diddy denied the allegations against him, saying, "Enough is enough."
"For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy," he added.
"Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged," he insisted. "I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."