'You're Safe Here': Kim Porter's Ex Al B. Sure! Begs Son Quincy to 'Come Home' After Raids at Diddy's LA and Miami Homes
Kim Porter’s ex-husband and the biological father to her son Quincy Brown begged their child to return home after federal agents raided Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami properties, RadarOnline.com can report.
R&B singer Al B. Sure! – real name Albert Joseph Brown III – begged Quincy to “come home” in a surprising Instagram post published Thursday morning.
“Letter to My Son!” Quincy’s biological father started. “Come Home. The [door] is wide open.”
“You’re safe here son!” Al B. continued. “I Love you, Popz, Your Biological.”
Al B. was married to Kim Porter from 1989 to 1990. The pair welcomed Quincy, now 32, shortly after their divorce and roughly three years before Porter started dating Diddy in 1994.
Diddy became an informal stepfather to Quincy. The embattled rapper and Porter later had three biological children – son Christian "King," now 25, and twin daughters D'Lila and Jessie, now 17 – during their nearly 13 years together.
Diddy and Porter split in 2007 without ever marrying. The model and singer passed away in 2018 at the age of 47 after she suffered lobar pneumonia.
Fast-forward to this week when federal agents with the Department of Homeland Security raided Diddy’s LA and Miami homes.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the raids unfolded on Monday and came as the music mogul remains under investigation for allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and illegal narcotics and firearms.
While nobody was arrested during the raids, King and Diddy’s other son Justin were placed in handcuffs and ordered to sit on the lawn as the search and seizure operation was executed.
Al B. joined the speculation as the raids unfolded, sharing a TikTok video connected to the matter to his Instagram Stories.
"His L.A. and Miami homes have been raided by federal agents,” a TikTok user asked in the clip shared by the R&B singer. “What are they looking for?!"
"This is going on right now…as we speak," the TikTok video continued. “Now can somebody let Al B. Sure! know what's going on? Them young one's ain't going to understand what that mean.”
Al B. also spoke out in November after Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie, filed a sexual assault lawsuit against the rapper-turned-music exec.
Although the R&B singer published a post at the time of Cassie's lawsuit about people with "grimy ways" who are "secretly part of shenanigans,” Al B. insisted that the post was not about Diddy.
"I don't comment, speak on nor concern myself with court cases, the ensuing results or another man or woman's business that's not my own, no matter how closely associated my artistic posts may reflect real life,” Porter’s ex-husband and Quincy’s biological father clarified.