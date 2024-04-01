Tori Spelling Argues With Dean McDermott About Divorce in Private Phone Call Mid-Podcast

“Oh, s---. He’s at work right now. This sucks," the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 50, said as she dialed his number.

Tori Spelling called Dean McDermott to tell her husband of nearly 20 years that she filed for divorce — and her podcast fans listened in on their private conversation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

FYI — she did not air McDermott's side of the call on Sunday's episode of Misspelling ; however, the two appeared to squabble during one point of the conversation.

Spelling said she “hate[d] to do this to” her ex, 57, “in the middle of going to work and everything.” When McDermott picked up the phone, she announced, “They’ve done it. It’s the formality. It’s just the one sheet you check off, and next you’ll have to sign it.”

“Wait, it’s gonna be spun what way? That I’ve had enough of you? What? What do you mean?” Spelling asked before appearing to fight with McDermott about who had the right to file for divorce first.

“In all honesty after this whole journey, if it’s about … who files first, the other person is wrong, I feel like I deserve to file first then,” she responded. “You basically put it out there with Daily Mail and said everything you’ve done to me over the years, so I think it makes perfect sense that it followed up that I would file.”