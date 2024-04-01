Tori Spelling Argues With Dean McDermott About Divorce in Private Phone Call Mid-Podcast
Tori Spelling called Dean McDermott to tell her husband of nearly 20 years that she filed for divorce — and her podcast fans listened in on their private conversation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“Oh, s---. He’s at work right now. This sucks," the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 50, said as she dialed his number.
Spelling said she “hate[d] to do this to” her ex, 57, “in the middle of going to work and everything.” When McDermott picked up the phone, she announced, “They’ve done it. It’s the formality. It’s just the one sheet you check off, and next you’ll have to sign it.”
FYI — she did not air McDermott's side of the call on Sunday's episode of Misspelling; however, the two appeared to squabble during one point of the conversation.
“Wait, it’s gonna be spun what way? That I’ve had enough of you? What? What do you mean?” Spelling asked before appearing to fight with McDermott about who had the right to file for divorce first.
“In all honesty after this whole journey, if it’s about … who files first, the other person is wrong, I feel like I deserve to file first then,” she responded. “You basically put it out there with Daily Mail and said everything you’ve done to me over the years, so I think it makes perfect sense that it followed up that I would file.”
Spelling was referring to McDermott's November 2023 interview with Daily Mail, in which he told the outlet he'd taken a bunch of pills and hoped he wouldn't wake up after blindsiding his estranged wife and kids by announcing their separation on Instagram.
She ended their phone conversation by telling her ex, "I love you."
Spelling then began to cry, telling her team and listeners that she “never felt more alone in 50 years” and did not “feel worth loving” while “in a room full of friends doing a podcast.”
The actress gave insight into McDermott's side of the conversation, claiming he told her the divorce news was “great” and “good.”
“[He said], ‘I have a lawyer. I was gonna do this, but cool, yeah, saves me $500,'” Spelling shared.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Dean's rep and attorney for comment.
The 90210 star filed for divorce from McDermott last week after 18 years of marriage. RadarOnline.com told you — Spelling is demanding sole physical custody of their five children and spousal support from her ex.
She also listed the date of separation as June 17, 2023, the day after McDermott's breakup announcement.