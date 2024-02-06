Your tip
WATCH: President Joe Biden Mocks Donald Trump Over Recent Debate Challenge — 'He’s Got Nothing Else to Do'

President Joe Biden mocked Donald Trump this week after the embattled ex-president challenged Biden to a debate.

Feb. 6 2024

President Joe Biden mocked Donald Trump this week after the embattled ex-president challenged Biden to a debate, RadarOnline.com can report.

Trump challenged President Biden to a debate on Monday during an appearance on radio host Dan Bongino’s The Dan Bongino Show.

“I’d like to call for, immediately, debates,” the 45th president said. “I’d like to debate [Biden] now because we should debate. We should debate for the good of the country.”

President Biden, who was campaigning in Las Vegas, Nevada at the time of Trump’s The Dan Bongino Show interview, laughed off the debate challenge.

“Well, if I were him, I’d want to debate me too,” President Biden quipped in Las Vegas on Monday. “He’s got nothing else to do.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden recently upped his attacks against ex-President Trump as both men vie for the 2024 White House.

Trump challenged President Biden to a debate on Monday during an appearance on radio host Dan Bongino's "The Dan Bongino Show."

Although Trump has not yet won the GOP nomination for the November election, it currently looks like he will beat out challenger Nikki Haley – meaning that the 2024 presidential election could very well be a rematch of 2020 between Biden and Trump.

"You know it’s kind of funny: all these Republican candidates in the primary trying to beat Donald Trump, and I’m still the only person to beat Donald Trump,” President Biden, 81, said during a campaign speech last month.

“Losers are taught to concede when they lose,” Biden said during another 2024 campaign event last month. “And he’s a loser!”

According to insiders close to Trump, Biden’s recent attacks have “rattled” the embattled ex-president.

"If I were him, I'd want to debate me too," Biden quipped.

“I do think he’s trying to get under his skin, and I think it’s the smartest thing the Biden campaign has done yet,” one Trump source recently said.

“It rattles him and takes him off message,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, ex-President Trump has since responded by calling Biden a “threat to democracy” and “very dangerous.”

“Now, Biden is a threat to democracy,” Trump said in January. “He’s an absolute threat to democracy. He’s very dangerous for a couple of reasons.”

Biden recently upped his attacks against Trump ahead of the November election.

“Number one, he’s grossly incompetent, which is the number one reason,” he argued.

The latest polls show Biden and Trump neck and neck in the race for the 2024 White House.

A new Quinnipiac poll recently found Biden leading Trump by a surprising six points.

Biden launched another attack against Trump while campaigning in Nevada over the weekend. The current president scolded his predecessor for referring to fallen U.S. soldiers as “suckers” and “losers.”

"I have to hold my Irish temper. I'm glad I wasn't with him. I'm not sure what I would've done,” Biden charged on Sunday. “He said they're all suckers and losers.”

"My son was not a sucker nor were any of yours,” Biden continued. “Who does this guy think he is talking about Americans?"

