Fighting Words: Joe Biden Unleashes on Trump During Vegas Fundraiser, Reveals He Has to Hold His 'Irish Temper' Around Rival

At campaign event on Sunday, Biden recalled his anger upon learning about reports of Trump's disparaging remarks on fallen soldiers.

"I have to hold my Irish temper. I'm glad I wasn't with him. I'm not sure what I would've done. He said they're all suckers and losers," Biden told the crowd.

The president's late son Beau served the Delaware National Guard in Iraq before he died in 2015 of brain cancer believed to be linked to burn pits in Iraq.