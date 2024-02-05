Fighting Words: Joe Biden Unleashes on Trump During Vegas Fundraiser, Reveals He Has to Hold His 'Irish Temper' Around Rival
At a campaign event in Nevada, President Joe Biden admitted to having to control his "Irish temper" around Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Biden didn't conceal his disgust towards the GOP frontrunner while discussing his past comments on fallen U.S. soldiers, who he called "losers" and "suckers" for being killed in combat.
At campaign event on Sunday, Biden recalled his anger upon learning about reports of Trump's disparaging remarks on fallen soldiers.
"I have to hold my Irish temper. I'm glad I wasn't with him. I'm not sure what I would've done. He said they're all suckers and losers," Biden told the crowd.
The president's late son Beau served the Delaware National Guard in Iraq before he died in 2015 of brain cancer believed to be linked to burn pits in Iraq.
Biden raised his voice as he noted his late son's sacrifice as well as all who died while serving the country.
"My son was not a sucker nor were any of yours. Who does this guy think he is talking about Americans?" Biden continued.
Later that night at a campaign rally near Las Vegas, Biden doubled down and repeated his thoughts on Trump's comments.
"This is a guy, when he was in France, they asked him to go to American Cemetery. You know what he said? He said those folks were suckers and losers," Biden said of the ex-president. "Suckers and losers for God's sake."
"I'm glad I wasn't there. No I should say that," the president added. "He called your sons and daughters who gave their lives in this country suckers and losers. Who the hell does he think he is?"
Biden's outrage stemmed from a 2020 report from The Atlantic on Trump abruptly cancelling a 2018 trip to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France.
At the time, then-President Trump insisted rainy weather wouldn't allow "the helicopter couldn’t fly" or Secret Service to drive him to the cemetery. Both claims were unfounded.
Four sources with direct knowledge of conversations on the trip claimed the president wasn't interested in visiting the gravesites and didn't want his hair to get messed up in the weather.
During a conversation with senior aides, Trump reportedly told them, "Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers."
In a separate discussion Trump referred to the 1,800 soldiers killed at Belleau Wood as "suckers."
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly later confirmed the ex-president's comments, explaining Trump thought soldiers killed or wounded in action, as well as POWs were "suckers" because "there is nothing in it for them."