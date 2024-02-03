Donald Trump Responds to Report Claiming Joe Biden Called Him a 'Sick F---' in Fundraising Email: 'We Will Stop Him!'

The claim was made in a Politico report, citing three unnamed sources. Trump seized on this claim and used it as the basis for a fundraising email, rallying his supporters against Biden.

In his email, Trump expressed outrage at Biden's alleged comment and accused the president of demeaning not only him but also all of his supporters.

"Friend, but you know he doesn’t just think that about me, he thinks that about EVERY SINGLE ONE of my proud supporters. HE THINKS THAT ABOUT YOU!" Trump told his followers. "Hillary Clinton calls us deplorables."

"Biden will spit on us & call us every curse word in the dictionary. BUT I WILL NEVER STOP LOVING YOU BECAUSE YOU LOVE AMERICA!" he continued. "And I know with your patriotic support at this very moment, WE WILL STOP HIM!"

"Before the day is over, I’m calling on EVERY PATRIOT reading this message to chip in and say, I LOVE PRESIDENT TRUMP!"