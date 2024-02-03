Donald Trump Responds to Report Claiming Joe Biden Called Him a 'Sick F---' in Fundraising Email: 'We Will Stop Him!'
Former President Donald Trump has responded to allegations that President Joe Biden referred to him as a "sick f---" in a private conversation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The claim was made in a Politico report, citing three unnamed sources. Trump seized on this claim and used it as the basis for a fundraising email, rallying his supporters against Biden.
In his email, Trump expressed outrage at Biden's alleged comment and accused the president of demeaning not only him but also all of his supporters.
"Friend, but you know he doesn’t just think that about me, he thinks that about EVERY SINGLE ONE of my proud supporters. HE THINKS THAT ABOUT YOU!" Trump told his followers. "Hillary Clinton calls us deplorables."
"Biden will spit on us & call us every curse word in the dictionary. BUT I WILL NEVER STOP LOVING YOU BECAUSE YOU LOVE AMERICA!" he continued. "And I know with your patriotic support at this very moment, WE WILL STOP HIM!"
"Before the day is over, I’m calling on EVERY PATRIOT reading this message to chip in and say, I LOVE PRESIDENT TRUMP!"
The email, signed by Trump and featuring his signature, ended with a bold claim that if his supporters stood with him, they would be the ones laughing on Election Day.
Supporters were then directed to a Winred page where they could donate to Trump's cause.
This development comes at a time when the political tension in the United States remains high. The rivalry between Trump and Biden continues to be a focal point this election cycle, with both leading presidential candidates trying to rally support and undermine each other.
Using strong language to describe political opponents is not new in American politics. However, the fact that this alleged comment was made in private and subsequently leaked to the media adds a layer of intrigue to the situation.
While Biden has not publicly responded to these allegations, they could potentially harm his image as a unifying and respectful leader.
The allegations feed into the existing narrative that Biden is at odds with Trump and his supporters, further polarizing the already divided political landscape.
According to Real Clear Politics, a site that averages out recent polls from multiple sources, Trump and Biden are still at a theoretical tie within the margin of error.