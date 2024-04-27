President Joe Biden Shifts Walking Routine to Marine One Amid Health Concerns About His 'Halting and Stiff Gait': Report
In response to mounting concerns about his walking capabilities, President Joe Biden has reportedly made a significant adjustment to his routine to Marine One.
According to a recent report, the President has taken action to address his "halting and stiff gait," RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a recent Axios report, journalists Hans Nichols and Alex Thompson revealed that aides close to President Biden have expressed worries about how his walking, especially when he is alone and on grass.
A White House official told the outlet, "Weeks ago, the president told aides that he’d prefer a less formal approach. He suggested that they walk with him."
White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates mocked the report in a sarcastic statement, saying: “He’s fully visible except for a few seconds. Impeach.”
If Biden were to win his re-election bid, the now 81-year-old commander-in-chief would be 86 years old by the end of his second term.
This has caused mounting concern in the media, with outlets questioning whether Biden’s age makes him unfit to hold office for much longer.
“You think I don’t know how f---ing old I am?” President Biden allegedly ranted to one acquaintance earlier this year following a report about his age, according to Politico.
The outlet also reported how Biden has regularly “vented to allies” about how much the topic of his age is discussed in the media.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, after an investigation into whether or not to charge Biden for mishandling classified documents, Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report portrayed the president as “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."
This assessment led to some serious pushback from the Biden administration.
The president's counsel put out a statement soon after the assessment was released, saying: “We disagree with a number of inaccurate and inappropriate comments in the Special Counsel’s report. Nonetheless, the most important decision the Special Counsel made — that no charges are warranted — is firmly based on the facts and evidence."
According to a recent poll conducted by ABC News/Ipsos, a staggering 86% of respondents feel that Biden is "too old" to serve a second term in office, a significant increase from a previous poll in September where only 74% shared the same sentiment.