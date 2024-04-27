President Joe Biden Shifts Walking Routine to Marine One Amid Health Concerns About His 'Halting and Stiff Gait': Report

In a recent Axios report, journalists Hans Nichols and Alex Thompson revealed that aides close to President Biden have expressed worries about how his walking, especially when he is alone and on grass.

A White House official told the outlet, "Weeks ago, the president told aides that he’d prefer a less formal approach. He suggested that they walk with him."

White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates mocked the report in a sarcastic statement, saying: “He’s fully visible except for a few seconds. Impeach.”