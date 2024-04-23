Donald Trump's Classified Docs Co-defendant Walt Nauta Was 'Promised a Pardon' After 2024 Election: Witness

Donald Trump’s classified documents co-defendant, Walt Nauta, was allegedly “promised a pardon” after the 2024 election for his suspected involvement in the classified documents case, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come after the first of Trump’s four criminal cases kicked off in a New York court earlier this month, a newly released FBI filing alleged that Trump “promised” Nauta a pardon if Trump won a second White House term.