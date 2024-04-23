Donald Trump's Classified Docs Co-defendant Walt Nauta Was 'Promised a Pardon' After 2024 Election: Witness
Donald Trump’s classified documents co-defendant, Walt Nauta, was allegedly “promised a pardon” after the 2024 election for his suspected involvement in the classified documents case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come after the first of Trump’s four criminal cases kicked off in a New York court earlier this month, a newly released FBI filing alleged that Trump “promised” Nauta a pardon if Trump won a second White House term.
According to the newly released FBI filing, a witness identified only as “Person 16” made the startling claim during an interview with the bureau in November 2022.
“Nauta was told by [Trump’s] people that this investigation was not going anywhere, that it was politically motivated, and ‘much ado about nothing,’” the FBI’s notes from the November 2022 interview with “Person 16” read.
“Nauta was also told that even if he gets charged with lying to the FBI, [Trump] will pardon him in 2024,” the witness told the FBI.
“Person 16” was only identified in the FBI’s notes as a former Trump White House employee who allegedly had “free access” to Trump and the Oval Office.
The witness also reportedly visited Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida several times after Trump left the Oval Office in January 2021.
Meanwhile, “Person 16” also refused to have their November 2022 interview with the FBI recorded due to backlash fears from “Trump world.”
“Person 16 refused recording of the interview, despite being advised that not recording the interview would be anomalous compared to other witness interviews,” the FBI’s notes explained.
“Person 16 accepted ‘that risk,’ stating having the interview recorded ‘was a far bigger risk for him in the Trump world,’” the bureau’s filing concluded.
The witness did not disclose how they learned of Nauta’s alleged promise of a pardon or who relayed the pardon promise to Nauta.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump faces at least 37 charges in Florida in connection to classified documents he allegedly took with him from the White House upon leaving office in January 2021.
Trump and Nauta were both indicted in connection to the case in June 2023. Nauta was accused of lying to the FBI regarding his alleged knowledge of and involvement in the suspected classified documents scheme.
“When asked whether he knew where Trump’s boxes had been stored, before they were in Trump’s residence and whether they had been in a secure or locked location, Nauta falsely responded, ‘I wish, I wish I could tell you. I don’t know. I don’t – I honestly just don’t know,’” Nauta’s June 2023 criminal indictment read.
“Nauta did in fact know that the boxes in Pine Hall had come from the Storage Room, as Nauta himself, with the assistance of Trump Employee 2, had moved the boxes from the Storage Room to Pine Hall,” the indictment continued.
Special Counsel Jack Smith brought the case against Trump and Nauta. Both defendants pleaded not guilty to the respective charges.
Although the classified documents case was initially scheduled to go to trial in May, the case has since been delayed indefinitely.