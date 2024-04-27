Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Angelina Jolie

Winery War: Angelina Jolie Slams Brad Pitt's 'Unreasonable' NDA Request, Claims It Will Be Invasion of Privacy for Third Parties

angelina jolie fires back at brad pitt nda request winery war pp
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA; Lumeimages / MEGA

A hearing is set for May 16.

By:

Apr. 26 2024, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Angelina Jolie's legal team fired back at a recent motion filed by her ex Brad Pitt, slamming his request to see her past NDAs as an "expensive," "unreasonable" and "abusive" undertaking.

RadarOnline.com has the latest update as Jolie and Pitt continue to duke it out over a $164 million French winery named Chateau Miraval.

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie fires back at brad pitt nda request winery war
Source: MEGA

Attorneys for Pitt previously stated the exes had both agreed an NDA was necessary to "protect the reputation of the Miraval brand" while disputing claims made by Jolie.

As we previously reported, the actor sued his ex-wife and demanded the court void the transaction after she sold her stake to a company called Stoli, run by a Russian oligarch named Yuri Shefler.

He said Jolie broke an agreement they had not to sell to a third-party without his consent.

Since then, her legal team has been working to prove that Pitt refused to purchase Jolie's shares of their winery unless she signed an "expansive" NDA.

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie fires back at brad pitt nda request winery war
Source: MEGA

"Forcing Jolie to spend the time and expense of gathering and producing all of this documentation is expensive, wasteful, and unreasonable," Jolie's team responded.

Article continues below advertisement

The actress claimed Pitt attempted to have her sign a strict non-disclosure agreement that barred her from speaking about the business and their personal life while claiming it was a thinly-veiled attempt to control her and prohibit her from discussing past alleged incidents of abuse in the relationship.

Jolie, in a new motion filed via her lawyers, argued that turning over other NDAs she previously signed would be an invasion of privacy for the others involved, noting that "contracts that include Jolie’s compensation or compensation she paid to third parties," according to Page Six.

Attorneys for Pitt previously stated the exes had both agreed an NDA was necessary to "protect the reputation of the Miraval brand" while disputing claims made by Jolie.

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie fires back at brad pitt nda request winery war
Source: Radar

Jolie and Pitt continue to duke it out over a $164 million French winery named Chateau Miraval.

MORE ON:
Angelina Jolie
Article continues below advertisement

Pitt shut down allegations that his NDA was overly strict, claiming that her lawyer "proposed an even broader, mutual non-disparagement clause."

"The scope, terms, and subject matter covered by the NDAs that Jolie has signed or asked a third-party to sign are probative of whether Jolie truly withdrew from the negotiations with Pitt because of the NDA he requested, as she asserts," the docs submitted in Los Angeles court read.

Pitt said that would be clear to see once Jolie provided the docs from other NDAs she has signed or asked others to sign.

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie fires back at brad pitt nda request winery war
Source: MEGA

The exes called it quits in 2016 and were declared legally single three years later.

Article continues below advertisement

Her team wasn't having it, stating in the new motion, "Forcing Jolie to spend the time and expense of gathering and producing all of this documentation is expensive, wasteful, and unreasonable — and the latest manifestation of Pitt's abusive conduct toward Jolie. The Court should not allow it."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: radar

The next hearing is set for May 16.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.