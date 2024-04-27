Winery War: Angelina Jolie Slams Brad Pitt's 'Unreasonable' NDA Request, Claims It Will Be Invasion of Privacy for Third Parties

The actress claimed Pitt attempted to have her sign a strict non-disclosure agreement that barred her from speaking about the business and their personal life while claiming it was a thinly-veiled attempt to control her and prohibit her from discussing past alleged incidents of abuse in the relationship.

Jolie, in a new motion filed via her lawyers, argued that turning over other NDAs she previously signed would be an invasion of privacy for the others involved, noting that "contracts that include Jolie’s compensation or compensation she paid to third parties," according to Page Six.

Attorneys for Pitt previously stated the exes had both agreed an NDA was necessary to "protect the reputation of the Miraval brand" while disputing claims made by Jolie.