Winery War: Angelina Jolie Slams Brad Pitt's 'Unreasonable' NDA Request, Claims It Will Be Invasion of Privacy for Third Parties
Angelina Jolie's legal team fired back at a recent motion filed by her ex Brad Pitt, slamming his request to see her past NDAs as an "expensive," "unreasonable" and "abusive" undertaking.
RadarOnline.com has the latest update as Jolie and Pitt continue to duke it out over a $164 million French winery named Chateau Miraval.
As we previously reported, the actor sued his ex-wife and demanded the court void the transaction after she sold her stake to a company called Stoli, run by a Russian oligarch named Yuri Shefler.
He said Jolie broke an agreement they had not to sell to a third-party without his consent.
Since then, her legal team has been working to prove that Pitt refused to purchase Jolie's shares of their winery unless she signed an "expansive" NDA.
The actress claimed Pitt attempted to have her sign a strict non-disclosure agreement that barred her from speaking about the business and their personal life while claiming it was a thinly-veiled attempt to control her and prohibit her from discussing past alleged incidents of abuse in the relationship.
Jolie, in a new motion filed via her lawyers, argued that turning over other NDAs she previously signed would be an invasion of privacy for the others involved, noting that "contracts that include Jolie’s compensation or compensation she paid to third parties," according to Page Six.
Attorneys for Pitt previously stated the exes had both agreed an NDA was necessary to "protect the reputation of the Miraval brand" while disputing claims made by Jolie.
- ‘Manufacturing Allegations’: Brad Pitt Fires Back at $350 Million Lawsuit Brought by Angelina Jolie’s Former Company
- Sour Grapes: Brad Pitt Defends NDA Presented to Ex Angelina Jolie in Winery War, Demands Docs From Past Agreements
- 'Attempts to Take Advantage’: Read the Icy Email Angelina Jolie’s Team Fired Off to Brad Pitt's Lawyer in Fight Over Actress Signing NDA
Pitt shut down allegations that his NDA was overly strict, claiming that her lawyer "proposed an even broader, mutual non-disparagement clause."
"The scope, terms, and subject matter covered by the NDAs that Jolie has signed or asked a third-party to sign are probative of whether Jolie truly withdrew from the negotiations with Pitt because of the NDA he requested, as she asserts," the docs submitted in Los Angeles court read.
Pitt said that would be clear to see once Jolie provided the docs from other NDAs she has signed or asked others to sign.
Her team wasn't having it, stating in the new motion, "Forcing Jolie to spend the time and expense of gathering and producing all of this documentation is expensive, wasteful, and unreasonable — and the latest manifestation of Pitt's abusive conduct toward Jolie. The Court should not allow it."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The next hearing is set for May 16.